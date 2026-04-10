Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, giving them very little incentive in the final two games of the regular season.

So, OKC is set as a massive road underdog on Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who are still in the mix for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder won’t have most of their main rotation players, including SGA, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and more.

Denver has won 10 games in a row, and it’s looking more and more like a true threat to win the NBA Finals with the three best teams in the league (Denver, OKC and San Antonio) all in the West.

Jokic has a chance to win the MVP this season, but Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a massive lead in the latest betting odds with just two games to play.

Here’s a look at the odds for Friday’s game, as well as my favorite prop bet and game pick.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder +7.5 (-110)

Nuggets -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Thunder: +230

Nuggets: -305

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Altitude

Thunder record: 64-16

Nuggets record: 52-28

Thunder vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Alex Caruso – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Isaiah Hartenstein – out

Chet Holmgren – out

Isaiah Joe – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Cason Wallace – out

Jalen Williams – out

Jaylin Williams – out

Nuggets Injury Report

Aaron Gordon – questionable

Nikola Jokic – questionable

Jamal Murray – questionable

Peyton Watson – out

Spencer Jones – out

Thunder vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Murray UNDER Points

This season, Murray has scored 12, 39 (in overtime) and 21 points in three meetings with the Thunder.

OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA this season, and even if it ends up short-handed on Friday, it still has a ton of elite wing and guard defenders to throw at Murray.

Murray is averaging 25.4 points per game this season, but he’s fallen short of that number in 11 of 20 games since March 1, despite averaging 25.6 points per game. OKC is allowing an NBA-best 22.62 points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

There’s a clear motivation factor in this game that I can’t overlook, and with just two games left in the regular season, that matters a little more than some season-long numbers. So, I’m staying away from either side, especially since Denver has won 10 in a row, moving to 14 games over .500 at home.

The OVER is an interesting play with the Thunder already locked into the No. 1 seed, as the Nuggets have hit the OVER more than any team in the league (50-30) this season while OKC has also hit the OVER in the majority of its games.

These teams combined for 232, 248 and 255 points this season, and Denver’s defense has been really shaky this season (21st in defensive rating).

Denver has the highest scoring offense in the NBA this season, and the Thunder clock in at No. 5. With so many players out, I’m expecting an up-and-down game on Friday.

Pick: OVER 225.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.