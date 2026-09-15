Topps is giving collectors another chance to pull some autographs and rare cards of top players. Topps Now cards commemorate highlight-reel and career moments in sports, and during the opening week of the 2026 NFL season, Topps has released 13 different cards that collectors can grab over the next couple of days.

NFL Veterans Have Career Days

Travis Kelce gets a Topps Now card for moving to second all-time in receiving yards by a Tight End. The card on the left is the base, the card on the right is an image variation. | Topp

Of the 13 Topps Now cards currently available on Topps' website, 11 were of veteran players who had big days. The biggest probably came from Travis Kelce, who moved to second all-time in career receiving yards by a tight end. He happens to be just one of two players in the group that will have an image variation for a lucky collector to pull. The other is New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart's image variation of his latest Topps Now release. | Topp

Veterans that got a Topps now from Week 1 of the 2026 opening week include Travis Kelce (second all-time in career receiving yards for a tight end), Jaxson Dart (3 touchdowns in prime time against Cowboys), Kenneth Walker (173 rushing yards), Caleb Williams (4 total touchdowns), Derrick Henry (3 scores move him to third on all-time rushing touchdown list), Jahmyr Gibbs (sixth player with 50 touchdowns in first 50 career games), Trevor Lawrence (fastest to 100 career touchdowns in Jaguars history), T.J. Watt (first career pick-6 interception), D'Andre Swift (career high 3 touchdowns in the game), Josh Allen (enters top 20 in quarterback rushing yards), and David Montgomery (three total touchdowns).

Of the veterans, only three players will have autographs in this iteration of Topps Now: Jaxson Dart, Kenneth Walker, and Derrick Henry.

Two Rookies Shine On Opening Day

Jeremiyah Love's 1-of-1 autographed foil fractor, inscribed with '1st NFL TD' below his signature. | Topp

While collectors have 11 veterans to choose from, this Topps Now release features only two rookies. The first one is first-round pick running back Jeremiyah Love. Love, who showed a penchant for no-holds-barred running during the preseason, scored his first touchdown against the Chargers.

The lucky collector won't be getting just a one-of-one, or just a one-of-one autographed card, but a one-of-one Foilfractor autographed card with an inscription. According to photos on the Topps purchase page, the inscription reads "1st NFL TD."

Kenyon Sadiq's 1-of-1 autographed foilfractor, inscribed with '1st NFL TD' below his signature. | Topps

The other rookie getting an opening-week Topps Now card is highly touted tight end and first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq. The Jets' first-round pick scored his first career touchdown in his first NFL game, and Topps wanted to commemorate the score. The Jets beat the Titans 23 to 10, and Sadiq's score was the Jets' first touchdown of the season.

Like Jeremiyah Love, Sadiq inscribed the Foilfractor one-of-one of this card. And just like Love, the inscription reads "1st NFL TD."

Parallels Available for All Topps Now Football Cards

Just like most Topps Now releases, the NFL opening week versions will come with parallels. Typically, there are five different parallels a lucky collector can get: gold foil, numbered to 50; orange, numbered to 25; black foil, numbered to 10; red foil, numbered to 5; and the elusive one-of-one Foilfractor.

The cards are available to purchase on the Topps website until Thursday, September 16th at 3:45 EST.