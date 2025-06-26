Collectibles On SI

Steph Curry Teams Up with VeeFriends’ Manga-Inspired Sticker Series

Stephen Curry joins forces with VeeFriends in a new collectible manga sticker series, blending sports and the growing world of physical-digital crossover collectibles.

Stephen Curry steps into the VeeFriends universe.
Stephen Curry steps into the VeeFriends universe. / @veefriends on Instagram

Welcome to the Curryverse—Now in Sticker Form

Stephen Curry has dominated the court, reshaped the three-point game, and carved out a spot in collecting history. Now he’s entering a different kind of universe—Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends. This week, VeeFriends unveiled the Super Stickers Manga Series, a playful, pop-styled release that marks the brand’s latest physical collectible drop. And at the center of the new release? None other than the “Chef” Stephen Curry himself.

Manga Series is VeeFriends' first Super Sticker box release—and features the greatest shooter of all time—Stephen Curry.
Manga Series is VeeFriends' first Super Sticker box release—and features the greatest shooter of all time—Stephen Curry. / @veefriends on Instagram

For the first time in VeeFriends history, a real-life figure is appearing alongside its cast of optimistic animal avatars. Curry is featured in manga form on a holographic sticker with the character Competitive Clown, nodding to his on-court intensity and drive. The sticker feels like a bold crossover event—equal parts sports card, anime art, and motivational merch.

From NFT Origins to Mainstream Collectibles

VeeFriends began in 2021 as an NFT project centered around Gary Vaynerchuk’s signature motivational messaging and quirky character sketches. But in the years since, the brand has evolved far beyond Web3. With sold-out toy lines, partnerships with Macy’s, Squishmallows, and now Topps Chrome trading cards, VeeFriends has found a second life in traditional collectibles. 

While the new VeeFriends set will include 54 characters, Curry inserts will be a key chase.
While the new VeeFriends set will include 54 characters, Curry inserts will be a key chase. / @veefriends on Instagram

The most recent Topps Chomre release also featured “real” people as part of the “Entpreneur Elf’s Favorite Entrepreneurs” insert series, which featured base, numbered, and autographed cards from successful entrepreneurs, including comedian Kevin Hart, real estate powerhouse Ryan Serhant, ‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John, cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown, and real estate mogul and owner of the Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross, among others.

2025 Topps Chrome Veefriends Ryan Serhant Auto Entrepreneur Elf
2025 Topps Chrome Veefriends Ryan Serhant Auto Entrepreneur Elf / https://ebay.us/m/sTWYjg

Stephen Curry’s Hobby Legacy Runs Deep

Curry’s arrival in the VeeFriends universe is just the latest chapter in his already rich collecting story. He remains one of the NBA’s most collectible active players, with signed jerseys, photos, and trading cards regularly topping hobby wishlists. Graded rookie cards or autographs from Panini and Leaf continue to climb in value, with many rare versions approaching (and topping) $100,000

2009 Panini Prestige Stephen Curry Rookie Auto in BGS 10
2009 Panini Prestige Stephen Curry Rookie Auto in BGS 10 / https://ebay.us/m/kNSeOH

Why the VeeFriends Partnership Matters

What sets this Curry x VeeFriends moment apart is its blend of digital ethos with physical execution. It’s a sticker drop—but also a soft brand alignment. For VeeFriends, it marks a big cultural step: moving from cartoon animals to recognizable, respected icons like Curry. For collectors, it’s another sign that physical and digital collecting aren’t rivals—they’re evolving together.

The Super Stickers Manga Series will feature numerous rare inserts for collectors to chase.
The Super Stickers Manga Series will feature numerous rare inserts for collectors to chase. / @veefriends on Instagram

Curry’s appearance in the Super Stickers Manga Series also suggests that future VeeFriends products could involve more athlete or celebrity collaborations—especially those who share Gary Vee’s entrepreneurial energy and cultural reach.

Final Take: Crossover Culture is Just Getting Started

In an era where NFTs appear at The National and other card shows, featuring creators as often as athletes, this Curry and VeeFriends crossover fits right in. It’s a collectible, a collaboration, and a conversation starter—exactly what today’s hybrid collector wants.

Stephen Curry appears as the "Kind Warrior" character, with limited edition cards that will excite fans and collectors.
Stephen Curry appears as the "Kind Warrior" character, with limited edition cards that will excite fans and collectors. / @veefriends on Instagram

Whether you’re ripping packs, minting tokens, or peeling holographic stickers, Steph Curry is finding new ways to show up in the hobby. And now, thanks to VeeFriends, he might just be the most inspirational sticker in your binder.

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.

