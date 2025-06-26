Steph Curry Teams Up with VeeFriends’ Manga-Inspired Sticker Series
Welcome to the Curryverse—Now in Sticker Form
Stephen Curry has dominated the court, reshaped the three-point game, and carved out a spot in collecting history. Now he’s entering a different kind of universe—Gary Vaynerchuk’s VeeFriends. This week, VeeFriends unveiled the Super Stickers Manga Series, a playful, pop-styled release that marks the brand’s latest physical collectible drop. And at the center of the new release? None other than the “Chef” Stephen Curry himself.
For the first time in VeeFriends history, a real-life figure is appearing alongside its cast of optimistic animal avatars. Curry is featured in manga form on a holographic sticker with the character Competitive Clown, nodding to his on-court intensity and drive. The sticker feels like a bold crossover event—equal parts sports card, anime art, and motivational merch.
From NFT Origins to Mainstream Collectibles
VeeFriends began in 2021 as an NFT project centered around Gary Vaynerchuk’s signature motivational messaging and quirky character sketches. But in the years since, the brand has evolved far beyond Web3. With sold-out toy lines, partnerships with Macy’s, Squishmallows, and now Topps Chrome trading cards, VeeFriends has found a second life in traditional collectibles.
The most recent Topps Chomre release also featured “real” people as part of the “Entpreneur Elf’s Favorite Entrepreneurs” insert series, which featured base, numbered, and autographed cards from successful entrepreneurs, including comedian Kevin Hart, real estate powerhouse Ryan Serhant, ‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John, cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown, and real estate mogul and owner of the Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross, among others.
Stephen Curry’s Hobby Legacy Runs Deep
Curry’s arrival in the VeeFriends universe is just the latest chapter in his already rich collecting story. He remains one of the NBA’s most collectible active players, with signed jerseys, photos, and trading cards regularly topping hobby wishlists. Graded rookie cards or autographs from Panini and Leaf continue to climb in value, with many rare versions approaching (and topping) $100,000
Why the VeeFriends Partnership Matters
What sets this Curry x VeeFriends moment apart is its blend of digital ethos with physical execution. It’s a sticker drop—but also a soft brand alignment. For VeeFriends, it marks a big cultural step: moving from cartoon animals to recognizable, respected icons like Curry. For collectors, it’s another sign that physical and digital collecting aren’t rivals—they’re evolving together.
Curry’s appearance in the Super Stickers Manga Series also suggests that future VeeFriends products could involve more athlete or celebrity collaborations—especially those who share Gary Vee’s entrepreneurial energy and cultural reach.
Final Take: Crossover Culture is Just Getting Started
In an era where NFTs appear at The National and other card shows, featuring creators as often as athletes, this Curry and VeeFriends crossover fits right in. It’s a collectible, a collaboration, and a conversation starter—exactly what today’s hybrid collector wants.
Whether you’re ripping packs, minting tokens, or peeling holographic stickers, Steph Curry is finding new ways to show up in the hobby. And now, thanks to VeeFriends, he might just be the most inspirational sticker in your binder.