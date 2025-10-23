Exclusive 2024 Panini Eminence Football release overview

The NFL season is nearly halfway over, and certain players are starting to stand out among others. For fans of the 2024 rookie class, there will be one final chance for collectors to pull autographs and other key cards out of a high end product - 2024 Panini Eminence. Collectors should keep in mind that certain rookies from the class will not have autographs in the product due to exclusivity with other companies. This product is arguably more high end than National Treasures, so it does carry a hefty price tag with it. Ahead of release, here is a detailed look at the product.

Box Breakdown

A box of 2024 Eminence Football will only contain 10 cards. 9 will be autographed, and one card will be non-autographed. With only 10 cards coming per box, collectors will be chasing after some of the biggest cards in the product. If one is interested in getting a case of the product, two boxes can be found in a case. Given the high end nature of the product, only a certain number of boxes will exist, and it will be interesting to see how fast the product sells.

2024 Panini Eminence First Team All Pro Autographs Barry Sanders | Checklist Insider

Autographs/Relics

With 9 autographs coming per box, the names on the checklist are quite strong, and are printed in short supply. Base autographs (limited to 10 copies) can be found of current players, such as: Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, and Jonathan Taylor. Some of the 2024 rookie class will also have autographs such as Keon Coleman and Rome Odunze. Dual Autographs can also be found of some of the greats of the game. The checklist includes dynamic duos like Emmitt Smith/Barry Sanders and Devin Hester/Brian Urlacher.

2024 Panini Eminence Football Roger Staubach/Tony Dorsett Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

Patch Autographs can also be found in the release. Current players, Hall of Fame players, and Rookies from the 2024 class will have cards of this type. Panini shared a preview image of a Ben Roethlisberger patch autograph that has a three color patch. The highest numbering of the patch autographs are out of /10, with parallels of Gold (/5), Green (/3), and Platinum (/1) also able to be chased by hobbyists.

2024 Panini Eminence Football Ben Roethlisberger Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Metal Bar Cards

Non-autographed cards can be found, and they mainly take the form of Metal Bar cards. One subset of these cards feature Super Bowl Champions, and a sizeable chunk of a metal bar in the middle of the card. Like the rest of the cards in the set, they are numbered out of /10, with Gold bars (/3) and Platinum bars (/1) inserted randomly as well.

2024 Panini Eminence Football Joe Montana Silver Metal Bar Card | Checklist Insider

Online Selling

After release, Eminence will be appearing on online selling platforms like eBay Live. At the time of writing, the earliest scheduled break is on Friday, October 31st, and it is a break hosted by North of 7 Cards. They will be opening an entire case of the product (2 boxes), and the break will run as a "pick your player" break. This is where all cards of one player will go to the buyer. For collectors interested in the event, it can be found here.

North of 7 Cards Live Event: Friday, October 31st at 11:45 AM | eBay Live

2024 Panini Eminence will give collectors one last chance to pull rookie autographs/patch autographs of some of the key rookies of the class, alongside other high end cards. It is a product that will not be mass produced, with most cards being numbered to 10 or less. After release, breaks will start to appear on eBay Live, where collectors will have the chance to chase after their favorite players in the product. Eminence Football is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 23rd.

