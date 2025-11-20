Vote Now: Mantel’s Inaugural Hobby Awards

Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network has been nominated for “ Best Media Platform ” at the inaugural Hobby Awards , sponsored by Mantel, presented in partnership with Yahoo! Sports.

About The Hobby Awards

The Hobby Awards mark a milestone for the collectibles community—an industry-first celebration of the people, platforms, and products that shape the hobby. Hosted by Mantel , a platform uniting collectors across sports cards, comics, sneakers, watches, and TCGs, the event connects enthusiasts and spotlights the stories behind the things we love to collect.

Some of the 15 categories in Mantel's "The Hobby Awards" | https://thehobbyawards.onmantel.com/

The awards cover 15 categories and honor excellence across every corner of collecting, including Best Breaker, Best Marketplace, Best Hobby Store, and of course, Best Media Platform. The nominees represent the creators, innovators, and brands driving the next generation of collectors, with fans having the power to decide the winners.

And it wouldn’t be a hobby award without winners getting a limited edition run of ghostwrite-designed trophies .

Now That’s Nonsense: From One Podcast to a Full-Blown Media Network

What started in 2020 as a twice-a-week show on The Ringer network with hosts Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson (and a massive eponymous Facebook group ) has evolved into the hobby’s favorite ecosystem of chaos and clarity. Sports Cards Nonsense was never just a podcast—it was a perspective: equal parts insight, humor, and “did-they-really-just-say-that?” authenticity.

The Sports Cards Nonsense Facebook Group: +400,000 strong and growing. | https://www.facebook.com/groups/405077410476933

In July 2025, that evolution reached a new level with the launch of the Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network ,. The move united the Sports Cards Nonsense podcast, a robust YouTube channel and the Collectibles Life daily newsletter (with more than 100,000 subscribers) under one roof, making SCN media network the largest dedicated media entity in the collectibles industry.

Today, the Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network spans a growing lineup of shows— Cut the Nonsense , The Hobby Handbook , The Gordy Bonker Show , Nonsense on Ice and The Breakdown with Mojo Breaks —alongside original video series, live content, and vibrant social communities. It’s the hobby’s first fully integrated media platform, built to entertain, educate, and connect collectors everywhere.

In a space crowded with hot takes and headline chases, SCN focuses on the stories, personalities, and scoops that keep both new collectors and lifelong hobbyists coming back for more—and makes the hobby feel a little more human.

The Power of The Hobby

The Mantel Hobby Awards celebrate “the people, platforms, and products that made this year unforgettable in collecting.” SCN’s nomination for Best Media Platform recognizes not just its content, but the community that powers it—and that’s never shy to share their hot takes and their shaking moments.

On a recent episode of the Sports Cards Nonsense podcast , Mike and guest host Joe Wysmierski welcomed The Hobby director Morgan Jon Fox —who also serves as a Hobby Awards judge—to talk about how these honors are helping elevate storytelling across the industry. The takeaway? The hobby’s growing up—and SCN’s been leading that charge since day one.

Your Vote Counts

There are 15 categories, dozens of nominees, and one chance to make your voice heard. Whether you’ve been listening since the early days or discovered us recently, your vote genuinely makes a difference.

Vote now for your favorite nominee for "Best Media Platform" | https://thehobbyawards.onmantel.com/nominees/sports-cards-nonsense

