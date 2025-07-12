Wimbledon Finalist Amanda Anisimova Card Prices Pop After Big Win
One year after a qualifying loss keeping her from the British Grand Slam, American Amanda Anisimova is heading to her first Wimbledon Finals appearance.
With the 23-year-old’s rise through the Wimbledon brackets culminating in a win over current number one Aryna Sabalenka, there has been a steep rise in Anisimova’s card prices and sales.
There were 61 sales on July 10th alone ranging from $.99-$269.99, according to Card Ladder data. Her previous highest selling card was $175 on July 8 after winning the semi-final match. Before that sale, her highest selling card had not surpassed $75.00.
The new highest selling Anisimova card was available on eBay in a new listing for an ungraded 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Rookie /50 inscribed on-card autograph for $399.99. The card was the 62nd sale of an Anisimova card that day.
Since Anisimova was not included in the recent surge of tennis products from Topps, there are only a handful of cards from Upper Deck if you are looking to add her cards to your collection.
Several rookie short-print on-card auto from 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Goudey Autographs sold from $89.99 (plus $6.35 shipping) to $130.00 (plus $3.98 shipping) after her win on July 10th. The same card sold on April 18, 2025 for $24.20 (plus $1.25 shipping).
When the rankings are updated on Monday, Anisimova will make her top ten Live WTA Rankings debut at number seven. Anisimova took a break from tennis in 2023 for several months citing burnout and mental health, making these achievements even more impressive.
Anisimova squares off against Polish player Iga Świątek, currently ranked eighth, on Saturday, July 12th.