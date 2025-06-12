Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Who's the WNBA Card Market MVP?
The WNBA’s popularity is enjoying an all-time high, and two of its brightest stars are leading the charge - Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese. But when it comes to their basketball cards, which of these two lady hoopers is the real MVP of the hobby?
The Case for Angel Reese and her WNBA Cards
Apart from Clark, there’s no other young star who’s getting more attention than Reese. Outside the court, the Sky forward has built her brand well via a podcast, her own shoe line, and a slew of endorsements under her name.
All of these factors have elevated Reese’s visibility in the card market as her outspoken personality can generate buzz from fans. Even with one post or comment, collectors can be sure a lot of heads will turn towards the WNBA star. As a result, her stock in the hobby can benefit from that attention as well.
Unfortunately, Reese’s performance on the court doesn’t necessarily reflect her emerging popularity off of it. As compared to her rookie campaign, the Sky star’s efficiency on the court has gone down further
In eight games this season, she’s averaging 10.1 points on an abysmal 36 percent shooting from the field. This stat has gone down from last year when she posted 13.6 points on a 39 percent field goal rating in 34 games.
This inefficient showing in the court has caused Reese’s PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card to settle at $100 almost a month ago. The only reason to splurge money on the Sky forward is the possibility that she’ll turn things around and help her team reach the playoffs.
If that happens, collectors can make money by selling those Angel Reese rookie cards during that short window of time. In any case, that would be a great move for those in the hobby hoping to make a quick buck on WNBA cards this season.
The Case for Caitlin Clark Basketball Cards
While Reese may possibly be the short-term option for collectors, Caitlin Clark remains the gold standard when it comes to WNBA cards, especially for long-term investment. Thanks to her immense popularity pushing the women’s league to new heights, those in the hobby will always prefer to get more of his stock in the market.
Another factor that’s working well for Clark’s stock is her status as the Fever’s number one option in her sophomore campaign. Unlike Reese, the All-Star point guard enjoys a more legit reputation in the hobby due to her driving Indiana’s offense on a nightly basis.
Clark’s popularity and staying power has blasted her card stock to the moon, particularly with the release of her draft class’s Panini Prizm set. At this point in time, the Fever star’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card is valued at $5,000 on eBay. This makes her the undisputed queen in the hobby when it comes to value and sell.
The Verdict: Caitlin Clark is the Clear WNBA Card Market MVP
Reese’s subpar production on the court isn’t really helping her case against Clark in the hobby. While she does present a good opportunity to buy low and sell high, the Fever star’s rookie cards offer more return, especially for long-term collectors.
Those who have the means will do better by investing in Clark’s rookie cards. With Reese not really living up to expectations, the All-Star point guard’s stock is the better option to go for.