College Football 2024 Conference Championship Week: Full List of Games & Locations

It's not too early to start planning your first weekend of December.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates defensive back Mike Sainristil (0), who was named MVP, after U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was a time—not long ago, in fact— when only a few conferences hosted championship games. There was a time when conference championships, in fact, had to share their big week with conventional regular season games.

That time has gone the way of the dodo bird.

It's 2024, and every conference but the moribund Pac-12 has a championship game to call its own. Once novelties, these games have gradually woven themselves into the fabric of college football—who can forget Michigan State's epic drive against Iowa in 2015, or Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts's memorable relief outing in 2018?

With the 2024 conference championship schedule finalized, here's a look at what to expect in the final week of this coming regular season.

Full Schedule for 2024's FBS Conference Championship Games

CONFERENCE

DATE

TIME (EASTERN)/TV

LOCATION

American

Dec. 6

8:00 p.m., ABC

Home stadium of higher-seeded team

Conference USA

Dec. 6

8:00 p.m., CBS Sports

Home stadium of higher-seeded team

Mountain West

Dec. 6

8:00 p.m., Fox

Home stadium of higher-seeded team

MAC

Dec. 7

12:00 p.m., ESPN

Detroit

SEC

Dec. 7

4:00 p.m., ABC

Atlanta

Sun Belt

Dec. 7

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Home stadium of higher-seeded team

Big Ten

Dec. 7

8:00 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis

ACC

Dec. 7

TBD, ABC

Charlotte

Big 12

Dec. 7

TBD, ABC

Arlington, Texas

When does conference championship week start?

Most of the time, conference championship week starts on the first Friday of December. That is the case this year, when it starts Dec. 6.

How do you qualify for your conference championship?

In every FBS conference but the Sun Belt, you qualify for your conference championship by finishing in the top two in your conference's standings.

In the Sun Belt—the last FBS conference with divisions—you qualify for the conference championship by winning either the East or West division. That is a change from the recent past; the SEC, Big Ten and MAC all had divisions until 2023.

How many conference championships are there?

Nine, one for every FBS conference but the Pac-12—the ACC, American, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, SEC and Sun Belt all have them.

How long have conferences had championship games?

Since 1992, the year South Carolina and Arkansas joined the SEC, the conference seized the opportunity to break into two six-team divisions and stage a championship game in Birmingham (the No. 2 Crimson Tide beat No. 12 Florida in the inagrural matchup, 28-21). Other leagues gradually followed: the Big 12 instituted one in 1996 (and then again in 2017 after a hiatus), the ACC in 2005, and the Big Ten in 2011.

In the Group of Five, the American has had a championship since expanding to 12 teams in 2015. The Mountain West has had one since hitting a similar threshold in 2013. The MAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt have had title games since 1997, 2005 and 2018, respectively.

