College Football 2024 Conference Championship Week: Full List of Games & Locations
There was a time—not long ago, in fact— when only a few conferences hosted championship games. There was a time when conference championships, in fact, had to share their big week with conventional regular season games.
That time has gone the way of the dodo bird.
It's 2024, and every conference but the moribund Pac-12 has a championship game to call its own. Once novelties, these games have gradually woven themselves into the fabric of college football—who can forget Michigan State's epic drive against Iowa in 2015, or Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts's memorable relief outing in 2018?
With the 2024 conference championship schedule finalized, here's a look at what to expect in the final week of this coming regular season.
Full Schedule for 2024's FBS Conference Championship Games
CONFERENCE
DATE
TIME (EASTERN)/TV
LOCATION
American
Dec. 6
8:00 p.m., ABC
Home stadium of higher-seeded team
Conference USA
Dec. 6
8:00 p.m., CBS Sports
Home stadium of higher-seeded team
Mountain West
Dec. 6
8:00 p.m., Fox
Home stadium of higher-seeded team
MAC
Dec. 7
12:00 p.m., ESPN
Detroit
SEC
Dec. 7
4:00 p.m., ABC
Atlanta
Sun Belt
Dec. 7
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Home stadium of higher-seeded team
Big Ten
Dec. 7
8:00 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis
ACC
Dec. 7
TBD, ABC
Charlotte
Big 12
Dec. 7
TBD, ABC
Arlington, Texas
When does conference championship week start?
Most of the time, conference championship week starts on the first Friday of December. That is the case this year, when it starts Dec. 6.
How do you qualify for your conference championship?
In every FBS conference but the Sun Belt, you qualify for your conference championship by finishing in the top two in your conference's standings.
In the Sun Belt—the last FBS conference with divisions—you qualify for the conference championship by winning either the East or West division. That is a change from the recent past; the SEC, Big Ten and MAC all had divisions until 2023.
How many conference championships are there?
Nine, one for every FBS conference but the Pac-12—the ACC, American, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, SEC and Sun Belt all have them.
How long have conferences had championship games?
Since 1992, the year South Carolina and Arkansas joined the SEC, the conference seized the opportunity to break into two six-team divisions and stage a championship game in Birmingham (the No. 2 Crimson Tide beat No. 12 Florida in the inagrural matchup, 28-21). Other leagues gradually followed: the Big 12 instituted one in 1996 (and then again in 2017 after a hiatus), the ACC in 2005, and the Big Ten in 2011.
In the Group of Five, the American has had a championship since expanding to 12 teams in 2015. The Mountain West has had one since hitting a similar threshold in 2013. The MAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt have had title games since 1997, 2005 and 2018, respectively.