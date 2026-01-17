Alabama Gymnastics Falls To Florida: Roll Call

The No. 4 Alabama gymnastics team led after two rotations but fell to top-ranked Florida 197.425-197.275 on Friday night at Exactech Arena.

Alabama (1-1, 0-1 SEC) opened the meet with a 49.550 on uneven bars, a score tied for the second-highest in the nation at the time of the meet. The Crimson Tide followed with a 49.200 on vault and held a 98.750-98.725 lead at the midway point.

Freshman Azaraya Ra-Akbar made her all-around debut and won the title with a 39.600. She recorded three scores of 9.900 or higher, becoming the second Alabama gymnast in as many weeks to reach that mark.

Chloe LaCoursiere earned an event title on uneven bars with a career-high 9.975. Kylee Kvamme posted a career-best 9.925 on balance beam, and Jamison Sears recorded a 9.900 on floor exercise for the second consecutive meet to open her junior season.

Alabama scored 49.350 on floor, highlighted by consecutive 9.900s from Sears and Ra-Akbar, before closing with a 49.175 on balance beam.

Florida improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. Alabama will open its home schedule Friday, Jan. 23, against Missouri.

Thursday’s Results

Thursday

Women’s Basketball: Auburn 58, Alabama 54

Friday

Women’s Tennis: Alabama def. North Alabama 4–0; Alabama def. Jackson State 7–0

Women’s Gymnastics: Florida 197.425, Alabama 197.275

This Weekend’s Schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 17

XC: Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Ind. (All day)

WTEN: vs. Arkansas State in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT

MBB: at Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., 12 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network

Sunday, Jan. 18

MTEN: vs. Furman in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT

WBB: vs. No. 20/22 Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, TV: SEC Network

MTEN: vs. Tennessee Tech in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT

SEC News:

Did You Notice?

Alabama began its spring season with a pair of convincing wins Friday, blanking North Alabama 4–0 and Jackson State 7–0 while securing the doubles point in both matches and not dropping a completed singles contest.

Former Alabama standout Davis Riley shot a second-round 64 to reach 9-under and sit in a five-way tie for the lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the opening PGA Tour event of 2026, while Nick Dunlap is T10 at 7-under, Lee Hodges T36 at 3-under and Bud Cauley T47 at 2-under.

Davis Riley casually gaining almost 9 SG putting after the first two rounds. Dug a little deeper on this stat.



- 226 ft of putts made

- only missed 2 putts inside 10 feet

- 5/7 from 15-20 feet 🤯

- 3/5 from 10-15 feet 😮

- played in the more difficult wave with 15 mph winds pic.twitter.com/hCBdCTkKjz — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) January 17, 2026

Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, knocking down 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range in Brooklyn’s 112-109 victory against Chicago

Noah Clowney tonight vs. Chicago

• 23 PTS

• 4-7 3FG

• 11 REB pic.twitter.com/OpmIJHVIAC — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 17, 1977: Kenny Stabler and the Oakland Raiders graced the cover of Sports Illustrated for their 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.

1/18/1962 UPI sports editor Leo Peterson presented Paul Bryant with the national championship trophy at a dinner hosted by the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce at the Stafford Hotel.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.” – Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones about the 2011 Crimson Tide defense

