Alabama Soccer Defeats Samford 3-1: Roll Call
The Alabama soccer team traveled to Birmingham to take on Samford and stayed undefeated with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
Gianna Paul opened the scoring for the Tide, but in the 30th minute Samford tied it at 1-1 on a penalty kick from Avery Stevens.
Alabama regained the lead before halftime with a goal from Nadia Ramadan, and Breezie Brewer added an insurance goal, her first collegiate score, in the second half.
Here's the Roll Call for Monday August 25, 2025:
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 3, Samford 1
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas carded four rounds under 70 and finished 13 under par, good enough for seventh place at the PGA Tour Championship.
- Former Alabama safety Malachi Moore was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety from Week 3 of preseason play. The fourth-round pick was a five-year starter at Alabama and started on the 2020 national championship team.
- Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. is officially a San Francisco 49er after being traded from the Commanders on Friday. Robinson rushed for more than 1,000 yards on Alabama’s 2021 SEC championship team.
- Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs got good news regarding his knee injury sustained last season. Diggs was named first-team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the league in interceptions with 11.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
5 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 25, 1938: The university expected 350 coaches to attend the annual Alabama Coaching Clinic which was set to begin. It was the largest clinic of its kind in the South, and some experts felt it may be the largest in the nation. Alabama charged no admission and the scheduled speakers included head coach Frank Thomas and his able staff of Red Drew, Hank Crisp, Paul Burnum, Paul Bryant and Happy Campbell.
August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.
August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.