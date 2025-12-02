Waiata Jennings Makes Alabama Debut in Win Against Kennesaw State: Roll Call
The Alabama women's basketball team is 8-0 following a 79-65 victory against Kennesaw State at home on Monday, and Baylor transfer guard Waiata Jennings played her first game in a Crimson Tide uniform after missing the team's first seven contests because of an injury.
Jennings played three minutes and took two three-point shot attempts. The New Zealand native made 34.3 percent of her shots from beyond the arc with the Bears last season. The Crimson Tide had three players in double figures, including guard Jessica Timmons, who had 21 points. Timmons has scored 20 points or more in a game three times this year.
"I just really appreciate all the amazing local schools for coming and supporting today. We have so many administrators and teachers that have supported this event and seen it grow," head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. I’m proud of our team for finding a way to win. It was a little bit chaotic, a little bit of a different environment, but I thought our kids really weathered it and found a way to win."
The Crimson Tide won the rebounding battle against the Owls (4-3) by a margin of 17, hauling in 42 boards. Timmons and Naomi Jones had seven rebounds each. Senior guard Karly Weathers had six rebounds and scored 13 points. Alabama will face Clemson in the ACC-SEC Challenge at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday (with tipoff set for 6 p.m. CT).
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, December 2, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Kennesaw State 79-65 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama's Doris Lemngole has racked up yet more hardware, adding another Crimson Tide milestone to her decorated ledger in the process.
- Former Alabama football cornerback Terrion Arnold's second season with the Detroit Lions will end prematurely because of shoulder surgery. Arnold was a first-round pick by the franchise in 2024.
- Former Crimson Tide men's basketball center Charles Bediako recorded a dunk for his national team against the Bahamas.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.”- Kenny Stabler