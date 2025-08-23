A Night of Firsts for John Metchie III, Malachi Moore in Preseason Matchup: Roll Call
The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets squared off Friday night in a preseason matchup showcasing several former Alabama standouts aiming to secure their spots ahead of the NFL season.
The Eagles recently acquired wide receiver John Metchie III in a trade with the Houston Texans. Philadelphia sent tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round draft pick to Houston in exchange for Metchie and a sixth-round pick. In his Eagles debut, the former Crimson Tide receiver recorded one catch for 14 yards — his first reception in a Philadelphia uniform.
The Jets selected former Alabama team captain and safety Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In the final preseason game of his rookie campaign, Moore shined with seven tackles, a pass deflection and his first career interception, picking off fellow rookie quarterback Kyle McCord in the first quarter.
Here's the Roll Call for Saturday, August 23, 2025:
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
No results
SEC News:
- Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Football Know Third-Downs Could Be Its Fatal Flaw and That It Needs to Be Addressed
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats and assistant Preston Murphy met with the Boston Celtics. Oats has said on numerous occasions that he runs an NBA-style offense, and it looks like he’s picking the brain of the 2023-24 NBA champion head coach Joe Mazzulla.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is 7-under through two rounds of the Tour Championship in Atlanta. He’s tied for seventh, six strokes behind the leader.
- Alabama D2 hockey released its schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Crimson Tide will have 10 home games and four contests on the road.
- Former Alabama baseball player Carter Johnson hit a home run for the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
Seven days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 23, 2006: The television show “Two-A-Days” premiered on MTV. The show about the lives of students at Hoover High School focused on the football team during the season and featured some people who would be associated with the Alabama football program in the future.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Every time a player goes out there, at least 20 people have some amount of influence on him. His mother has more influence than anyone. I know because I played, and I loved my mama.- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant