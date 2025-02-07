Aaliyah Nye Makes Nine 3-Pointers in No. 23 Alabama's Road Win at Florida: Roll Call, February 7, 2025
Alabama women's basketball picked up a road win at Florida Thursday night thanks in large part to a record-breaking performance from guard Aaliyah Nye. She had a game-high 27 points and set the program record with nine made 3-pointers in a game as No. 23 Alabama won, 84-66.
Nye was one of four players to finish in double figures. Sarah Ashlee Barker had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Essence Cody scored 16 and Zaay Green added 15.
"We had great balance and selflessness in finding the open person," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought when Christabel Ezumah and JeAnna Cunningham came in, they gave us great minutes with their presence at the five spot. I thought our kids did a nice job. Our fives, collectively on offense, had a strong presence in the post. Defensively what they did was phenomenal. As much as those things don't always show up in the stat sheet, they did a nice job of buying into the game plan, and it wasn't just the offensive side of the ball.”
Alabama improves to 19-5 (6-4 SEC) and will face Mississippi State in Starkville on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball vs. Washington in Candrea Classic, Tuscon, Arizona, 10:30 a.m. CT, FloSoftball
- Softball vs. Michigan State in Candrea Classic, 1:30 p.m., FloSoftball
- Gymnastics vs. LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: No. 23 Alabama 84, Florida 66
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama assistant Colin Hitschler, who worked with safeties last season as a co-defensive coordinator, will be the defensive coordinator at James Madison according to a report by ESPN
- The Southeastern Conference announced its earnings for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Each team that was in the conference for that entire year averaged a payout of over $52 million. Alabama would likely be on the higher side of the average as a participant in the 2023 SEC Championship Game, 2023 College Football Playoff and March Madness.
- The Alabama men's tennis team is now No. 18 in the national rankings.
- Alabama led the SEC and set a program record for most fall honorees with 138 student-athletes on the 2024 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.
- The Alabama softball team ate dinner at the home of pitcher Jocelyn Briski in Phoenix, Arizona before the team travels to play in Tuscon this weekend to open the season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
204 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
Feb. 7, 1970: Pete Maravich set an NCAA Division I record with 69 points in a 106-104 loss at Alabama. The 6-foot-5 LSU senior known as "Pistol Pete" connected on 26 of 57 field-goal attempts, and went 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.
February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
