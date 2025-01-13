Aaliyah Nye Nets 32 Points as Alabama Tops Ole Miss: Roll Call, January 13, 2025
Aaliyah Nye matched her jersey number while scoring a career-high 32 points to help lead the Alabama women's basketball team to its first Southeastern Conference road victory of the season. The No. 18 Crimson Tide (16-2, 3-1 SEC) won at Ole Miss, 84-78.
Nye connected on seven 3-pointers, while Zaay Green had 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The duo combined for 59 points of the team’s 84, while Diana Collins had a career-high 11 points and three assists.
Starr Jacob led Ole Miss (11-5, 2-2 SEC) with a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Madison Scott scored her 1,500th career point. The Rebels out-rebounded the Crimson Tide 42-26, and had an edge in assists, 18-15. However, the Crimson Tide was 12-for-19 from 3-point range (63 percent) while the home team was 7-for-21.
Alabama also made 10 free throws over the final 1:56.
The Crimson Tide will host reigning national champions South Carolina on Thursday, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+) at Coleman Coliseum.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
• Jalen Hurts played in his first game since Dec. 15 and completed his first six passes en route to going 13-for-21 with 131 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 111.4 as the Eagles never trailed while ending the Packers' season with a 22-10 victory in a NFC wild-card game at Lincoln Financial Field. He also scored some bonus points with his teammates:
• Per Philadelphia Eagles On SI, on the play Hurts found Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown he had 6.75 seconds to throw the ball, per Next Gen Stats, which is the longest time a quarterback has had to throw a touchdown pass all season long.
• Josh Jacobs had 18 carries for 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with three ctaches for 40 yards for the depleted Packers.
See Also: Bama in the NFL Wild-Card Weekend Tracker
• Collin Sexton scored 21 points and had five assists to help lead Utah past Brooklyn 112-111 in overtime.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 13, 1923: Wallace Wade was introduced as Alabama's new football coach by President George Denny and Wade's former employer, Vanderbilt head coach Dan McGugin. At the ceremony, the freshman football team, represented by manager Bob Ervin, presented line coach Hank Crisp with a gold watch, a special memento of appreciation. Coach Crisp showed his appreciation by telling the freshmen spring football will begin January 22. – Bryant Museum
January 13, 1974: The Atlanta Touchdown Club announced quarterback Gary Rutledge and offensive guard Buddy Brown had been selected as the SEC's back and lineman of the year for the 1973 season.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“What I try to do is get the very best out of every boy who becomes a member of the Crimson Tide team. I try to impress upon boys that I am fair and square with them; I never try to appeal to their sentiment, I never ask a boy to try to win a game for my sake, but on the other hand put him on his mettle to do his level best, and failing he feels the discomfort of not having done his duty, measuring up to the best that is in him. A coach gets or fails to get results on account of his ability to handle boys; he must inspire them with confidence and enthusiasm, which is far more important than his technical training.”- Wallace Wade