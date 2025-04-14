Alabama A-Day Signifies Trouble For College Football on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the weekend's action around the Capstone. The Crimson Tide football program welcomed fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the spring finale, but the crowd left a lot to be desired. We discuss the state of the Alabama program, college football as a whole as it relates to Nico Iamaleava and tell a personal story.
The program opens with Alabama's A-Day as the Crimson Tide held an open practice but it was poorly attended. We look around the college football world and decided it wasn't just a Tuscaloosa problem but it sends major concerns through the program as it relates to the future of the sport.
We discuss the drama happening in Knoxville talk about what could be done to correct the direction the sport is going.
Lastly, we use a personal story to ask if the Alabama athletic department is doing a good enough job in creating new fans?
