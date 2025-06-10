Alabama Adds a New OL Commit as Summer Heats Up: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get things fired up on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into the Alabama tight end room, discuss the Crimson Tide's big football commitment from Monday and circle back to the House v NCAA settlement.
The program opens by highlighting the weekend action as Woods returns and then we dive into the voicemail line as Dax discusses the Crimson Tide tight ends. How will the position play out this coming season? Is the tight end room the weakest position group on the team? How will the roles shake out as the group looks to replace Robbie Ouzts and CJ Dippre?
We move into recruiting as the Crimson Tide received its sixth commitment for the Class of 2026. Alabama adds its second offensive lineman of the class? What does Sam Utu look like on tape? Will he translate as a tackle or a guard? We discuss some strengths and weaknesses in his game and who might be the next addition to the Crimson Tide class.
