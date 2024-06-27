Alabama All-Star Lineups and Toughest Environments on The Joe Gaither Show
The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" welcomes Hunter De Siver as he go creative for BamaCentral this week in celebration of EA Sports College Football 25. De Siver put together an Alabama all-star lineup using the Crimson Tide's 2014-2023 roster to honor the players that were missed in the years the game wasn't produced. We talk over his decision-making and discuss the toughest places to play in college football as EA Sports named its top 25 most intimidating road environments on Tuesday.
The conversation opens with jumping inside De Siver's concept for selecting the best 85-man roster for Alabama in the years the popular video game wasn't on the shelves. We discuss some of the toughest positions to nail down as national championship winning quarterbacks and running backs were left off the all-star lineup.
The show highlights the creativity and talks about ways EA Sports could integrate the idea into its current game while also clarifying how some of the roster decisions were reached.
Next we circle back to Tuesday's news dump as the video game announced the toughest places in college football to play. Bryant-Denny Stadium was selected as the second-hardest place to play in the sport, was that selection due to the crowd and atmosphere or the great players in Alabama uniforms over the two decades? Our hosts give our own top 10 list as we get excited for the college football season to come.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.