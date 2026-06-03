Top-Ranked 2028 In-State Linebacker High on Crimson Tide after Visit

Nehemiah McCary, a linebacker prospect from the 2028 recruiting class, visited Alabama on Monday.

The in-state recruit plays football at Maplesville High School, which is one hour southeast of Tuscaloosa.

McCary is a consensus four-star prospect who is ranked No. 27 nationally and is the No. 1 linebacker in the class and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, per 247Sports.

McCary spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his visit, which involved him competing at a camp.

“I feel like I did well," McCary said. "I definitely improved. The facilities are amazing! They have top-notch technology to develop a player and make them better.”

While the coaches cannot text with McCary until June 15, the coaching staff has started to show McCary what Alabama football is all about during his time on campus.

“I like seeing how the coaches coach and how hands-on they are with the players," McCary said. "They help fix the little mistakes.”

Growing up in the state of Alabama, the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder holds the Crimson Tide in high regard. He mentioned that Alabama is among his top three schools.

Last season, McCary helped lead Maplesville to a 15-0 record and a state title. He plays on both sides of the ball for his high school team. In fact, he ran for 836 yards and an insane 19 touchdowns at running back last season.

Alabama already has two commitments in the 2028 class, including one linebacker from three-star Maryland prospect Dustin Henry. The St. Francis player recently reclassified up from the 2029 class. The Crimson Tide also holds a commitment from Charles Scott Jr., the three-star quarterback who was the first commitment in the class.

The Tide also signed the number one player in Alabama in last year’s class, EJ Crowell. It was the first time since 2022 that the Tide landed the top-ranked player in the state.

In the 2027 class, seven of the consensus top ten players in the state of Alabama are committed to schools, but not one of them has chosen Alabama. The Tide’s highest-ranked in-state commit as of this publication is Trent Seaborn, who is the 12th-ranked player in the state. The Tide has one other in-state commit in the 2027 class in AJ Pauley, who is ranked as the 33rd-overall player in the state. For reference, Alabama signed three of the top four players in the state in last year’s cycle.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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