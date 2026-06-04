Dustin Henry Details Why He Chose Alabama

Dustin Henry recently committed to Alabama and became the second commit in the Tide’s 2028 class. It is pretty crazy considering the linebacker out of St. Francis in Baltimore recently reclassified up a year from the 2029 class.

Henry broke down why he chose the Tide with Alabama on SI.

Henry on why he picked Alabama

With him being so early on in his recruiting process, it raised a lot of questions as to why he would commit, but Henry knows why he did it.

“What made me commit so early was being able to practice with the best and having a target on your back every day we got out there, just like at St. Francis," Henry told Alabama on SI.

He was in Tuscaloosa on Monday when he committed, and he spoke with some Bama coaches while in town.

“We talked about me being ready to fit the scheme, and they wanted me to focus on St. Francis since I have two years left," Henry said.

Henry committed to Alabama over other offers from Auburn, Texas A&M and Oregon, among others. Despite offers from those schools, which are some of the best in the nation, Alabama always stood out above the rest.

“What separates Alabama from other schools is that everybody wants to be Alabama," Henry said. "Alabama is the mecca of SEC football, and I would love to be a part of that program.”

Certain things also stood out to Henry about Alabama.

“They have motivation everywhere, and they send the best of the best to the league," he explained. "They have a whole wall dedicated to the first round of the NFL Draft, and I love that. I would love to be there one day.”

As previously mentioned, he plays at St. Francis High School in Maryland. Last season, he played with now-Alabama freshman defensive back Jireh Edwards, and Henry definitely learned a little bit about the Tide from Edwards.

“We spoke about Alabama, and he loves it," Henry said of Edwards. "He told me that you got to be a dog to be out here during the summer. Workouts are crazy, but that’s what makes you love the game even more.”

The 6-foot-3 linebacker certainly loves the Crimson Tide a lot, and if he stays through national signing day, he will be a big pickup for Alabama.

The only other commit in the 2028 class is three-star quarterback Charles Scott Jr. The two will provide a solid foundation as the Tide continues to build its 2028 class.

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