Alabama and Oklahoma's Red Zone Battle on The Joe Gaither Show

Episode 565

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get his opinion on a weekend full of wins. The program discusses both the football and basketball programs with Woods before transitioning into this coming week's Alabama-Oklahoma matchup.

The program opens with Woods recapping the weekend as he watched the Crimson Tide defeat St. John's in basketball and then went to Bryant-Denny Stadium to check out Alabama's win over LSU. Who does Woods have his eyes on with the basketball program? The show briefly touches on the next game against Purdue by looking back to last year's matchup.

Recapping Alabama's Massive Recruiting Weekend

The program then transitions to this coming week's game against Oklahoma as the Sooners have several scary elements coming into Bryant-Denny Stadium. The show discusses the last time Kane Wommack faced Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Granted, each coach was at a different school, but it didn't go Wommack's way. Does the New Orleans Bowl cause concern for this weekend?

Kane Wommack on His Past Showdown with Ben Arbuckle: 'We Got Our Ass Kicked'

We head to the voicemail line and take calls from Robert and Everette as each offer perspectives on the LSU matchup and this week's Oklahoma game. Can the Crimson Tide get the runnning game going?

Ryan Grubb Sends Message To Brent Venables 'We're Changing Everything' to Prevent Sign-Stealing

Lastly, we discuss two competing stats that will clash this weekend. Oklahoma has the best red zone offense in the SEC and one of the best in the nation, while Alabama has the best red zone defense in the SEC and one of the best in the nation. Which side will get the better of the other this weekend in Tuscaloosa?

