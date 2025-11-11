Recapping Alabama's Massive Recruiting Weekend
Alabama welcomed the LSU Tigers for a week 11 showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and while that was the biggest story of the weekend, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff made sure to stay very active on the recruiting front as well.
On top of defeating the Bayou Bengals 20-9 behind a heroic performance from the Alabama defense, the Crimson Tide played host to a massive crop of recruits, ranging from current commits, all the way to players from the class of 2030.
Take a look at some of the names that were in Tuscaloosa this past weekend, as well as a few players to keep an eye on moving forward.
- 2026 OL Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/2025)
- 2027 WR Ja'Hyde Brown, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, Kentucky)
- 2027 EDGE Anthony Sweeney, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland)
- 2027 CB Allen Evans IV, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Trinity High School (Louisville, Kentucky)
- 2027 EDGE Jaxon Holly, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta High School (Alpharetta, Georgia)
- 2027 OL Mason Joshua, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Fourney High School (Fourney, Texas)
- 2028 CB Grayden Reid, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. - Atherton High School (Louisville, Kentucky)
- 2028 EDGE Reagan Smith, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Weiss High School (Pflugerville, Texas)
- 2030 LB Edward Brewer, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Madison Academy (Madison, Alabama)
2026 OL Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/2025)
Fretwell took to social media to share a photo alongside several of his future Crimson Tide teammates. Left to right, Xavier Griffin, JJ Finch, Jorden Edmonds, Jireh Edwards, Jared Doughty, Corey Howard, Zay Hall, Cederian Morgan, Trent Seaborn, Chris Booker, Ezavier Crowell, Nash Johnson and more can be seen in the photo beside their future coach.
2027 WR Ja'Hyde Brown, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Christian Academy of Louisville (Louisville, Kentucky)
Rated as a 4-Star prospect, Brown is a speedy wideout with the ability to take it to the house almost anytime he touches the ball. He's ranked as the No. 47 player at his position in the nation, and the No. 7 player in the state of Kentucky, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
This season, the electrifying wideout has helped Christian Academy of Louisville to an 11-0 record with a berth in the second round of the Kentucky 3A State Playoffs, and has hauled in 70 receptions for just over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.
2027 EDGE Anthony Sweeney, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland)
Sweeney is one of the most highly touted prospects at not only the edge rusher position, but the entire 2027 class. He's rated as a 5-Star prospect and is the No. 3 ranked player at his position in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., and has been an absolutely dominant force at the varsity level, collecting 32 tackles, 5.0 TFL's and 3.5 sacks this season.
2027 CB Allen Evans IV, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Trinity High School (Louisville, Kentucky)
Another 4-Star Louisville native in the 2027 class, Evans is a lengthy cornerback, standing at 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. He fits the mold of what Kane Wommack and the Alabama staff have gone after at the defensive back position with his long arms and incredible athleticism.
He suits up for Trinity High School and has helped his team to a 9-2 record this season with an upcoming second round playoff matchup with Simon Kenton High School. So far this fall, Evans has visited Vanderbilt, Penn State, Kentucky and now Alabama.
2027 EDGE Jaxon Holly, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta High School (Alpharetta, Georgia)
Holly is a talented edge rusher out of Alpharetta High School in Georgia, rated as a 3-Star prospect. He stands 6-foot-3, 205 lbs., and while he may be a bit on the slender side currently, he's only a junior, and still has a full senior season of development ahead of him.
Regardless of his size, Holly is a dynamic threat off the edge. Across his three seasons of varsity football, he's compiled 50 tackles, 9.0 TFL's, 6.0 sacks and three pass deflections.
2027 OL Mason Joshua, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Fourney High School (Fourney, Texas)
Standing at 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. as just a junior, Joshua is a physically impressive offensive line prospect in the 2027 class from Fourney High School in Texas. Though unranked as a prospect currently, the Crimson Tide is far from the first team to take notice of the Lone Star State product.
He holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Duke, Kansas State and many more, and has visited Texas Tech, SMU and Texas this year.
2028 CB Grayden Reid, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. - Atherton High School (Louisville, Kentucky)
The third prospect hailing from the Derby City that was in Tuscaloosa this weekend, Reid is a 4-Star cornerback in the 2028 class from Atherton High School. He's ranked as the No. 7 player at his position in the class and the No. 2 player in Kentucky, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 lbs. as just a sophomore, Reid is easily one of the most physically impressive prospects in the class. Making a strong early impression could likely pay dividends for the Crimson Tide staff.
2028 EDGE Reagan Smith, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Weiss High School (Pflugerville, Texas)
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Smith is an impressive edge rusher prospect out of the state of Texas. He stands 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. in just his sophomore season, and through 14 games across his brief varsity career, he's racked up 42 tackles, 6.0 TFL's and 1.5 sacks.
Outside of Alabama, he's visited Texas, Oklahoma, SMU and Houston this fall.
2030 LB Edward Brewer, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Madison Academy (Madison, Alabama)
Though only an eighth grader, Brewer is an incredibly impressive linebacker prospect from Madison, Alabama. He's currently a starter for Madison Academy, which is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 82 team in the entire state.
He's been a massive part of a Mustangs defense that has teams to 14 points or less five times this season.