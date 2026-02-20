Previewing LSU and the NFL Draft Combine on The Joe Gaither Show

Theodore Fernandez once again leads the program with Joe Gaither on vacation in New York. Fernandez brings Alabama Crimson Tide on SI intern Henry Sklar onto the program with him.

The two spend the first half of the show looking at Alabama basketball Saturday afternoon matchup against LSU. The Tigers have been one of the worst teams in the SEC this season, but have played teams including Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Tennessee to close games. What does Alabama need to do to blow out Matt McMahon's squad?

Fernandez spends a few minutes in the middle of the show previewing Alabama baseball ahead of its series against Rhode Island. Pitcher Tyler Fay is looking to bounce back following a disappointing season debut last week, where he allowed five runs. Alabama's bats have been stagnant, scoring just five runs over two midweek games.

The second half of the show is spent looking ahead to next week's NFL Draft combine in Indianapolis. Alabama has had a first-round pick every year since 2009, and Fernandez and Sklar explain why they believe that streak will continue this April. They look at potential landing spots for Ty Simpson and Kadyn Proctor in the first round, and also evaluate Germie Bernard, Deontae Lawson, LT Overton, Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the class. Who could see their stock rise with big combine performances?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Why the LSU Road Game Will Be 'Maturity Test' for Alabama

Live Updates From Alabama Baseball's Series Opener Against Rhode Island

Breaking Down Alabama's Double-Overtime Win Over Arkansas on The Joe Gaither Show