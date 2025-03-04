Alabama at The Combine and the Opening Day of Spring Ball on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods asd we discuss the Crimson Tide's basketball team, former Alabama players competing at the NFL Combine and the beginning of Alabama spring practice.
The program opens with Woods diving into Alabama basketball as he returns from the weekend. The Crimson Tide collapsed in Knoxville over the weekend, what's your confidence level in the team making a deep run in March?
The show moves from basketball into football and starts with the NFL Combine. Former Alabama players were all over the place in Indianapolis. What did CJ Dippre say about NIL? Did Jalen Milroe improve his draft stock by throwing? What happened to Tyler Booker and will it cost him money?
After discussing the combine we get back to Tuscaloosa for spring practice. What can we learn about Alabama after just one day in the practice facility? Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced several players will miss spring, sparking a conversation on how the program should approach spring with the injuries and the looming transfer portal.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
