Alabama at The Combine and the Opening Day of Spring Ball on The Joe Gaither Show

What did we learn on the first day of Alabama spring practice on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 386: March 4, 2025.

Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods asd we discuss the Crimson Tide's basketball team, former Alabama players competing at the NFL Combine and the beginning of Alabama spring practice.

The program opens with Woods diving into Alabama basketball as he returns from the weekend. The Crimson Tide collapsed in Knoxville over the weekend, what's your confidence level in the team making a deep run in March?

The show moves from basketball into football and starts with the NFL Combine. Former Alabama players were all over the place in Indianapolis. What did CJ Dippre say about NIL? Did Jalen Milroe improve his draft stock by throwing? What happened to Tyler Booker and will it cost him money?

After discussing the combine we get back to Tuscaloosa for spring practice. What can we learn about Alabama after just one day in the practice facility? Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced several players will miss spring, sparking a conversation on how the program should approach spring with the injuries and the looming transfer portal.

JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

