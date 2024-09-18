Alabama Athletic Director Gives Sentimental Gift To Kalen DeBoer; Roll Call: September 18, 2024
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne sent a sentimental tweet on Tuesday as he revealed he presented Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a commemorative football celebrating his first win as head coach of the program
DeBoer is now 3-0 after defeating Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin to open his tenure leading the Crimson Tide. His first win, against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 is the reason for the football.
"Gave a new memento for his office today," Byrne tweeted. "Told him that I look forward to presenting him his 100th win as HC for down the road."
DeBoer came to Tuscaloosa with a career record of 104-12 over the course of nine years with Washington, Fresno State and Sioux Falls, good for 11.5 wins per season. If he's able to keep that pace Byrne will present him a football for his 100th win leading the Crimson Tide in approximately 2032.
Alabama is off this weekend and will play Georgia in its next contest to open SEC play next Saturday.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Alabama Volleyball versus North Alabama | 6 p.m. CT | Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama women's golf won the UAB Hoover Invitational, finishing the two-day 54-hole event at 7-over par. The Crimson Tide featured four golfers inside the top-20 with Isabella van der Biest and Kennedy Carroll tying for fifth, Molly Brown finishing 13th and Mattison Frick finished 15th.
Did You Notice?
- Three Alabama track and field stars were honored by the SEC after strong performances. Victor Kiprop was named SEC Men's Runner of the Week after winning his first race of the year running a 23:25.87, the fastest 8k runner in the SEC this weekend. Doris Lemngole was named SEC Women's Runner of the Week with a win of her own. Her 16:03.85 5k was the fastest in the conference this weekend. Dennis Kipruto was named the SEC Men's Freshman of the Week after finishing third and running a 23:35.64, the second-fastest 8k runner through the SEC this weekend.
- Former Alabama quarterback Eli Holstein was chosen as this week's Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week after leading the Pittsbugh Panthers to a rivalry win over West Virginia.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum
September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.”
— Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M
