Alabama Athletics Divides the Revenue: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's jump into the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss A.J. McCarron's comments on leadership, Alabama athletics revenue sharing, Jett Thomalla's performance at Elite 11, recruiting news and New Era Wrestling.
The program opens with news of C.J. Mosley announcing his retirement and sending out well wishes to the former Alabama linebacker. We move into comments made by former Crimson Tide quarterback A.J. McCarron on his podcast with Trent Richardson and Chris Stewart. Does Ty Simpson have the "it" factor that McCarron referenced?
We transition into Greg Byrne's comments on revenue-sharing as he gave a basic framework for the athletics department's plans to divide up the money amongst the athletic programs.
Our discussion then turns back to Jett Thomalla as the Crimson Tide quarterback commit is performing well at Elite 11. What weaknesses can we see in Thomalla's highlight tape? Are the weaknesses a reflection of Thomalla's ability or a product of the competition he's playing?
We welcome "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln to the program to discuss New Era Wrestling's next event on July 12.
