Alabama Athletics End of Season Superlatives on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we put a bow on the Alabama athletics season by giving out end of year awards.
The program begins by circling back to yesterday's voicemail where Hunter called to ask which Alabama basketball newcomer are we most excited to see this fall. Our caller suggests Drew Fielder is comparable to Grant Nelson, but Gaither is enamored by an incoming freshman. Fernandez opts for a more mature selection as the Crimson Tide need to improve its defense and rebounding around the rim.
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We transition from the basketball question into the end of season awards, starting with athlete of the year. The Crimson Tide saw a first-year quarterback lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff, will have an NBA Lottery pick next month and saw a pitcher dominate the SEC. Who is our athlete of the year?
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The conversation evolves and gives out more awards as we decide which Crimson Tide coach wins coach of the year and which program wins team of the year before kicking off a small debate around newcomer of the year and moment of the year.
How do you choose between Zabien Brown pick-sixes, Lebaron Philon game-winners and the first perfect game in 84 years for your moment of the year?
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Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6