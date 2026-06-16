Rob Vaughn is 'Proud' of Historic 2026 Alabama Baseball Team After CWS Run

OMAHA, Neb. — If you've followed Alabama baseball over the last two weeks, you'd know that the Crimson Tide made their first College World Series since 1999.

That's old news following two brutal outings that knocked Alabama out of the CWS. The two losses were humiliating and frustrating, sure, but that doesn't mean there were high moments in the season that shouldn't be remembered.

In general, Vaughn's team did something that hadn't been done in quite a while. This team also brought life to an Alabama baseball program that hadn't felt hope like this in quite a long time.

"They went through some hard times. They went through some elite times. And, golly, they reenergized baseball in Tuscaloosa," Vaughn told reporters following their loss to Texas. "That's what was so fun to see is how a town rallied around these kids.":

Vaughn had a gut feeling that this team would end up being a special one. Maybe he had some superstition or a good luck charm that made it that way, but he wasn't incorrect, by any means.

To do what the Crimson Tide did this season with the roster makeup they had, it took a lot of grit and fight. They weren't always the most talented group in a two-team game, but it was common for them to be the toughest.

"Just knew this group had a chance to be special," Vaughn said. "But there's a heck of a lot of difference in a chance to be special and going out and doing something that hasn't been done in 27 years. Takes a lot of toughness."

Proud is the word that comes to mind when Vaughn thinks of this team.

Not only proud that they made it to Omaha for the first time in a long time, but proud of how they battled adversity and overcame a frequent amount of obstacles.

"Man, I can't tell you how proud I am of them. I can't wait for 10 years down the road when we go honor this team," Vaughn said. "And I can't wait to come back and have these guys flying in from all over the country to come see us play here."

Players like Justin Lebron, Jason Torres, Bryce Fowler, Tyler Fay and others have been culture-changing players for Vaughn and the Crimson Tide. It's very fair to say they've changed the way Alabama baseball could be viewed for the foreseeable future.

Maintaining the blueprint they laid down to make it to Omaha must be a priority for Vaughn moving forward in order for them not to lose the momentum they've built.

"We'll be back. We'll be back because of guys like Bron and Torres and Banks and Fay and Brady Neal and those guys -- Bryce Fowler. I can go up and down the line -- Matt Heiberger," Vaughn said. "Those guys laid the foundation of what this place means."

Vaughn said it once and he'll likely say it again. He's confident in the group of younger players that may be back for next season.

Now that these guys have had a taste of making it to the CWS, they'll know how bad they wanted it when they were there. They also, presumably, won't forget the feeling of two brutal losses that knocked them out quickly.

"There's a talented group of dudes in there that felt it, that they have been a part of this," Vaughn said. "And I can promise you they'll come back in August ready to go."

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