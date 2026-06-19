2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 5: Mississippi State

Alabama football hasn't played Mississippi State in two seasons, but the Bulldogs are still the Crimson Tide's second-most-played opponent with 104 matchups dating back to 1902. The longtime rivals are back on one another's schedule in 2026 as the SEC designated the two schools as permanent rivals when adjusting to a nine-game conference schedule.

The Crimson Tide carries a 16-game winning streak into the matchup, but it will be the first time Kalen Deboer leads his program into Starkville. Jeff Lebby looks to build off a five-win season in 2025 as he gives the keys to his offense to sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor. The Bulldogs hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in 24 players this offseason, with 19 coming from Power Four programs, as Lebby looks to lead the program back to a bowl game.

The rivals haven't played a one-score game since 2017, as the Crimson Tide has traditionally dominated the Bulldogs. BamaCentral will be there on Oct. 3 to cover all the action, but until then, here's an early look at Mississippi State.

Offense

Jeff Lebby's version of the air raid gets behind sophomore Kamario Taylor in 2026. Taylor is a 4-star recruit and is a home grown talent, hailing from Macon, Miss. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, passing for 629 yards and five touchdowns with an interception, while rushing for 458 and eight more scores as his dual-threat ability was on display.

Taylor leans on Fluff Bothwell in the backfield as the running back returns for his junior season. Bothwell finished 12th in the conference in rushing, notching 677 yards and six touchdowns.

Anthony Evans III returns for Mississippi State after leading the team in receptions in 2025 with 67 for 831 yards and four touchdowns. While the offensive line features multiple transfers in DJ Chester from LSU and LJ Prudhomme from Arkansas. Former Alabama and North Carolina offensive lineman Myles McVay joined the Bulldogs and will compete for a spot.

The offensive line protecting Taylor and opening holes for Bothwell is the key to the Bulldogs improving the No. 42 overall offense from 2025.

Defense

Jeff Lebby hired former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett to return as Bulldogs defensive coordinator for 2026. Arnett was at Mississippi State from 2020-2023, but spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss and Florida State.

The Bulldogs overhauled the secondary with three transfers looking to start on the back end. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Quentin Taylor comes from Iowa State, redshirt senior safety Marcus Williams comes from Rice, and graduate transfer Jardin Gilbert comes from LSU. The trio joins Isaac Smith on the back end, making it the most experienced unit on the defense.

The Bulldogs are 0-12 under Lebby when allowing 35 or more points. Mississippi State allowed 409.3 yards per game last season, the second-worst mark in the SEC. Lebby added Amaree Williams from Florida State and Dealyn Evans from Texas A&M up front as they look to improve from allowing 186.3 yards rushing per game last year.

Schedule

The Alabama matchup kicks off a grueling stretch of football for the Bulldogs as Mississippi State faces the Crimson Tide, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas in a five-week stretch. Lebby's program gets its BYE week after the Alabama matchup, but that puts inherent pressure on the Bulldog program as three powerhouses await in the next three weeks.



The Bulldogs open the season against Louisiana-Monroe and Minnesota, offering a chance to stack two victories before jumping into conference play.

Outlook

The Bulldogs have hit the transfer portal on both sides of the ball as Jeff Lebby looks to beef up the trenches to compete in the SEC. Mississippi State qualified for the Duke's Mayo Bowl by way of its quality APR scores in 2025, but Lebby wants to lead the Bulldogs to a bowl game on merit in his third season.

Kamario Taylor is an exciting quarterback that showed flashes of athleticism and skill as a freshman in 2025. If he can take a step forward as a sophomore and Arnett can revamp the defense the Bulldogs can get out of the SEC's cellar and be a dangerous opponent in 2026.

The Game

Date: Oct. 3

Time: TBD (Early Window 11 a.m - Noon)

TV: TBD

Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississipi

Series history: Alabama leads, 86-18-3

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 40-17 on Sept. 30, 2023. Alabama quaterback Jalen Milroe ran for two touchdowns and edge rusher Chris Braswell scored a defensive touchdown on one of three Crimson Tide interceptions. Will Reichard kicked four field goals and made four extra points in Davis Wade Stadium.

The Team

Coach: Jeff Lebby, third season, 7-18 record

Offensive coordinator: Jef Lebby calls the plays for the Bulldogs.

Defensive coordinator: Zach Arnett (First season)

2025 record: 5-8 (1-7 SEC)

2025 rankings: Total offense (56th at 399.2 yards per game), Total defense (107th at 409.2 yards per game)

Returning Starters

9 (2 on offense, 5 on defense, 2 on special teams)

Players to Watch

QB Kamario Taylor, RB Fluff Bothwell, OL DJ Chester, CB Isaac Smith

Top Newcomer

Offensive lineman DJ Chester transferred from LSU and becomes one of the Bulldogs starters along the front. He played 24 games for the Tigers before transferring, giving Mississippi State a lineman with plenty of SEC experience. Lebby convinced wide receiver Marquis Johnson to transfer from Missouri. Johnson played 37 games and hauled in 66 receptions for 1075 yards and six touchdowns.

Biggest Question

Will Jeff Lebby's Bulldogs take a step forward in year three with new starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and get out of the SEC's basement?

The School

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Founded: 1878

Enrollment: 23,563

Nickname: Bulldogs

Colors: Maroon and white

Mascot: Bully the Bulldog

The Program

Last time beat Alabama: 2007

Last time won SEC: 1941

National championships: None

Playoff Appearances: None

Conference championships: 1 (SEC: 1941)

Bowl record (last appearance): 15-12

Last season missed bowl: 2024

Heisman trophies: None

2026 NFL Draft:

WR Brenen Thompson (Round 4, Pick 105 – Los Angeles Chargers)

TE Seydou Traore (Round 5, Pick 180 – Miami Dolphins)

Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings

No. 23 (2026), No. 28 (2025), No. 29 (2024), No. 27 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. ULM Warhaws

Sept. 12: at Minnesota

Sept. 19: at South Carolina

Sept. 26: vs. Missouri

Oct. 3: vs. Alabama

Oct. 10: BYE

Oct 17: at LSU

Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 31: at Texas

Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: vs. Auburn

Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee Tech

Nov. 28: at OLe Miss

This is the fifth story in BamaCentral's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Alabama football in 2025. Ensuing stories will be published throughout June and early July.

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: East Carolina

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Kentucky

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Florida State

2026 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: South Carolina

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