Jameson Williams' Huge Touchdown Helps Detroit Beat Seattle: Roll Call, October 1, 2024
Alabama fans were treated to one season of Jameson Williams speeding past opposing defenses on the way to the end zone, and the skill has translated for the wide receiver over to the NFL.
Williams is in his third season with the Detroit Lions after being a first-round selection in 2022, and he had a massive play in the Lions' Monday night win over the Seattle Seahawks. Right after the Seahawks had scored to cut the deficit to one-score, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff connected with Williams over the middle, who burned the defender and ran to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.
The Lions would go on to win, 42-29. Williams now has 289 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He leads the team in receiving yards.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Ben Hogan Collegiate in Fort Worth, Texas
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men’s Golf: Alabama tied for 10th in the Ben Hogan Collegiate tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Crimson Tide finished with rounds of 290 and 288, for a two-round total of 18-over par 578.
Did you Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was part of the Great 8, a weekly honor by the Davey O'Brien Award for the eight best quarterback performances.
- Crimson Tide head basketball coach Nate Oats welcomed back former Alabama basketball player Richard Hendrix to Tuscaloosa.
- Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."
October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying to catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer-coached team was kept out of the end zone.