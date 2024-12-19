Alabama Baseball Releases 2025 Schedule: Roll Call, December 19, 2024

Bama Central

Alabama Head Coach Rob Vaughn watches the play against Clemson at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024.
Alabama Head Coach Rob Vaughn watches the play against Clemson at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday, Nov 9, 2024.

Alabama baseball released its 2025 scheduled on Wednesday.

Alabama will participate in 25 non-conference pairings, 17 of which will be played at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Here is the full 55-game slate:

  • Feb. 14-16: vs. Bradley
  • Feb. 18: vs. Middle Tennessee State
  • Feb. 19: vs. Alabama State
  • Feb. 21: Coastal Carolina (Jacksonville College Baseball Classic)
  • Feb. 22: NC State (Jacksonville College Baseball Classic)
  • Feb. 23: Ohio State (Jacksonville College Baseball Classic)
  • Feb. 25: vs. Jacksonville State
  • Feb. 28-March 2: vs. North Dakota State
  • March 4: at Jacksonville State
  • March 5: vs. Troy
  • March 7-9: vs. Presbyterian
  • March 11: at UAB (in Birmingham)
  • March 14-16: at Texas A&M
  • March 18: vs. South Alabama
  • March 21-23: vs. Tennessee
  • March 25: at North Alabama (in Huntsville)
  • March 28-30: vs. Oklahoma
  • April 1: vs. Samford
  • April 4-6: vs. Auburn
  • April 8: vs. Southern Miss
  • April 11-13: vs. Mississippi State
  • April 15: vs. UAB
  • April 17-19: at LSU
  • April 22: at Samford
  • April 25-27: vs. Missouri
  • May 2-4: at Vanderbilt
  • May 6: at Troy
  • May 9-11: vs. Georgia
  • May 15-17: at Florida
  • May 20-25: SEC Tournament

Did You Notice?

  • There will be a Netflix Sports series released in the summer of 2025 about the 2024 SEC football season and follows Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, per The Athletic's Seth Emerson. All 16 SEC schools had the option to participate, but it appears Alabama has declined to provide Netflix with access to coaches and players. Nevertheless, it's very likely that the Crimson Tide will be mentioned in some capacity, it just won't have interviews.
  • As the NFL season starts to wind down, vote for your favorite former Alabama standouts to make the 2025 Pro Bowl with this link or repost the message below on X.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.”

Mal Moore on Paul W. Bryant's death

