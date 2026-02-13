Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's upcoming basketball game against South Carolina and then get a baseball season preview as Alabama opens the season this weekend against Washington State.

The program begins with basketball as the Crimson Tide look for their fourth straight SEC win. South Carolina looks like the worst team in the Southeastern Conference, so what does Alabama need to dial in and focus on with the Gamecocks coming to Coleman Coliseum?

We identify the aspects of Alabama's game that need to continue in order to build momentum for the stretch run of the season before asking if it's romantic enough for Valentine's Day to take your date to the baseball and basketball game on Saturday.

Next the program transitions to baseball as the college season starts today. The Crimson Tide welcomes an underwhelming Washington State program into Sewell-Thomas Stadium for the first series of the year. Fernandez breaks down the work Rob Vaughn has done on the roster ahead of the season. He highlights some of the bigger name transfer portal additions and discusses Alabama's pitching prospects entering the new year. We discuss the expectations for the program and decide if "Omaha or bust" is fair.

How good will Justin Lebron be? Fernandez predicts his stat line before highlighting two freshman that are set to make an immediate impact.

