Alabama Basketball Has First Practice of Fall: Roll Call, September 24, 2024
The Alabama men’s and women’s basketball teams had their first official team practice of the fall on Monday. Both teams have their first game scheduled for Nov. 4.
The men’s team is looking to capitalize off its March Madness run and busy offseason. The AP Poll preseason rankings have yet to come out, but Alabama is heavily projected to be slated in the top five. The women’s team made the second round in last year’s NCAA Tournament and is ready to build upon that.
The men’s team has added eight new players via both recruiting and the transfer portal. The most notable of the new additions is Clifford Omoruyi. He is in a prime position to fill the major need for a towering defensive presence down low. As camp rolls on, it will be interesting to see if highly touted prospect Labaron Philon can live up to the hype. Formally committed to Kansas, Philon is a talented guard who looks to complement Mark Sears’ game and add valuable depth to this roster.
The women’s team also had a busy offseason, welcoming in six new members to the team. The team retains its star in Sarah Ashlee Barker, who was named to the 2024 First Team All-SEC. Kristy Curry enters her 12th season as the Crimson Tide head coach.
The men’s team has two preseason exhibition matchups, with its first one on October 18 vs Wake Forest and its second on October 28 vs Memphis. The women’s team has one and it is scheduled for October 28 against Columbus State.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA All-American Championships Round of 32 — Alabama's Andrii Zimnokh vs. Kentucky's Jaden Weekes in Round of 32 in Tulsa, Okla.
- Women's tennis: ITA All-American Championships Qualifiers, Cary, N.C.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: ITA All-American Championships Round of 64 — Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. Luis Felipe Miguel (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-0.
Women's tennis: ITA All-American Championships Qualifiers, Cary, N.C.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson scored a touchdown during the Washington Commander’s Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Alabama Tennis player Andrii Zimnokh advanced to Round of 32 at the ITA All-American Championships.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 24, 1972: Joe Namath passed for career-high 496 yards in a win vs the Baltimore Colts. He was 15-for-28 with six touchdown passes as the New York Jets won 44-34. It was the first of three 400-yard games during his career.
September 24, 1988: Alabama easily handled Vanderbilt, 44-10, but lost both tailback Bobby Humphrey and cornerback Gene Jelks to season-ending injuries. Humphrey re-broke his foot while Jelks suffered a knee injury.
September 24, 1984: Darren Mustin, who transferred from Middle Tennessee and was a starter on Nick Saban’s first team at Alabama in 2007, was born.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“This is as good as it gets. Something that you might not know is that 52 percent of the players in the NFL come from 27 schools. This school is right now at the top of the list.” — Bill Parcells, speaking at Alabama’s coaching clinic in 2012