Alabama Basketball Prepares For Madness on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of" The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the ups and downs of the Alabama basketball weekend. The show begins with the disgusting performance in the SEC Tournament, but gets better as we highlight and talk about the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament draw, and finishes with a small baseball report after Alabama was swept by the Kentucky Wildcats.

The program opens by reacting to Alabama's surprising loss to Ole Miss on Friday in the SEC Tournament. How did the Crimson Tide get upset? We discuss players who underwhelmed and Nate Oats' approach to preparations and motivation before taking a voicemail reacting to the poor performance.

We transition into Selection Sunday where the Crimson Tide were selected for the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. Did Alabama get a favorable draw? What is the ceiling for this program as we enter the final stage? How good is Hofstra? How problematic is Texas Tech?

Lastly, Fernandez gives us a baseball report as the Crimson Tide lost all three games in Lexington over the weekend. Are the wheels falling off before the season is even halfway done?

Join The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral's Bracket Challenge and prove how smart you are. Our winner this year will receive a $50 gift card to both Chuck's Fish and 5.

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