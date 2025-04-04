Alabama Basketball Recap, Transfer Portal Prospects and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," kick off the show by recapping Alabama basketball's thrilling 2024-25 season.
Though the Tide's return to the Final four fell just short, what Nate Oats has done in six years is nothing short of incredible. Alabama reached the Elite Eight for its second season in a row, the first time in program history, and put together one of the best regular season performances of any team in the nation.
Next, the pair pivots to next season, taking a look at potential transfer portal departures and arrivals. As of now, only Naas Cunningham has placed his name in the portal, but rumors suggest there may be more names to follow.
As for players Alabama is potentially targeting in the portal, Florida State transfer Taylor Bol Bowen looks to be very much on Oats and his staff's radar, as well as one other name Tide fans are already familiar with: Rylan Griffen.
Griffen departed from the Crimson Tide after its Final Four run in the 2023-24 season, taking his talents to Kansas to join Bill Self's Jayhawks. Though he put up promising numbers in Crimson and White, the 6-foot-6 guard struggled to find success with his new team this year and is once again in the transfer portal.
While there is certainly a level of familiarity with not only Oats, but even a few players on the roster as well, there is no guarantee Griffen can return to his pre-Kansas form.
The show closes with a brief football recruiting update, as well as some NBA G-League news. Former Alabama guard JD Davison, who currently suits up for the Maine Celtics, was named G-League MVP this week. This season, he is averaging 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game and has lead the Celtics to the semifinals of the G-League playoffs.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".