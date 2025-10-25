What Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Said After South Carolina Win
Live updates followed by a full transcript and video from the Alabama head coach's press conference after an SEC road victory in Columbia.
In this story:
COLUMBIA, S.C.–– No. 4 Alabama took down South Carolina 29-22 on the road on Saturday.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer spends time with the media after the victory and details what went right and what the program still needs to improve on after the win.
This article will be updated with a full transcript and a YouTube video link to the press conference.
- On winning ugly games: "Yeah, it's not good when you're in the moment, but it's certainly a good feeling right now, because you're going to take the experiences and how you did it, and that's going to add to the lead you have. And you just got to be mindful that it didn't happen on its own. You had to go make it happen. You had to strain, you had to get your cleats and dirt and really lock in."
- DeBoer on critical moments: "You know, you're not going to convert every court down. And I know the one that we didn't get just missed the throw to Ryan ended up really costing us. They came back with a shorter field and hit the touchdown. But you know, I tell our defense that the confidence I have in them shows up when I do go for it. Yeah, I have confidence our offense to get the first down, but I have confidence that our defense won't melt, mentally, physically, go out there, do their job, and so it's team football."
- "Well, I think the experiences we've had since then where we have come through and found a way and understand getting points at the end of the first half. And, you know, we did separate ourselves the way I'd like, in fact, you know, we fell behind, but you know, knowing that we scored a lot of points over the course of the year, and you know, all you need is one touchdown. That's easier said than done."
- "I think all around from the guys and the coaches have just really take taking it one play at a time, knowing that you know when you got to get the two point conversion, but just trust and believing that our guys will execute."
- Kalen DeBoer on the two-point conversion: "I can't tell you what it's called. We've run it a time or two here the last five or six years."
- Kalen DeBoer started by saying "the story of the game is resiliency...our guys got fight."
Live Updates:
Read More:
Published