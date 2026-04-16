Alabama Basketball Reshapes Front Court on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Greg Byrne's commentary on the NCAA's future to a panel, Jamarion Davis-Fleming transferring to Alabama, and a wild crime involving a former Crimson Tide football player.

The program opens with Fernandez detailing an event he attented at the University of Alabama where athletic director Greg Byrne discussed his outlook on the future of the NCAA. Fernandez revealed a positive outlook for college athletics despite dealing with several unique challenges. How is the Crimson Tide athletic department navigating a world where the rules seem more like suggestions?

The program continues but transitions to basketball where the Crimson Tide added its second player from the transfer portal. What is Alabama getting in Jamarion Davis-Fleming? Does the team have enough post players for the next season now, or should Nate Oats keep shopping for big bodies? We discuss the remaining roster spots and how the program should fill them.

Lastly, we transition to an odd off the field crime involving a former Alabama football player. What was going through Luther Davis' mind when he went to impersonate NFL players? What motivates someone to make those choices and how did Davis get caught in his scheme?

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