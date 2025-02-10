Alabama Calls the Hogs, Voicemails and the Super Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" we don't have Mason Woods with us today, but it's no problem as we discuss Alabama's road victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, what it means for the upcoming week and Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl.
The program opens with the Crimson Tide's 85-81 win over Arkansas. Alabama nearly cake-walked to victory but a second half lull allowed the Hogs to get back into the game. How does head coach Nate Oats encourage the team to avoid these lapses? What lies ahead this week as Alabama stays on the road before coming back home for the biggest game the state of Alabama's history.
We debut our voicemails from the weekend as we had three callers use the new feature. Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show.
The program then dives into the Super Bowl and the game planning masterclass put on by the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Jalen Hurts became the first Alabama player named Super Bowl MVP since Super Bowl III and we discuss his journey to the top of the NFL mountain.
The program concludes with the halftime show as Kendrick Lamar's performance sparked all kinds of conversations.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.