Alabama Cross Country Highly Ranked in Preseason Poll: Roll Call
The Alabama cross country men's and women's team was picked at the top-ranked teams in the Southeastern Conference's Preseason Poll and the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association's Regional Rankings.
In addition to the high conference ranking the women's team is ranked No. 9 and the men's team No. 11 in the national preseason rankings. The men and women feature the individual SEC Champion in Dismus Lokira and Doris Lemngole, respectively.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, August 27, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Events Scheduled.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama athletic events .
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and current LA Charger Najee Harris has been moved from the non-football injury list to the active roster as he continues to recover from a fireworks accident he was involved in on July 4.
- Alabama's swimming and diving team announced the signing of Brazil's Gabriel Moura. Moura earned the gold medal in the 800 free style relay and silver medal in the 200-meter fly at the Junior Pan Ams.
- Alabama's adapted athletics team announced its schedule for the upcoming season. The team will have two opportunities for fans to cheer them on at home, on Dec. 5-6 and Feb. 20-21.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
Three days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team.
August 27, 2007: The “Raising Alabama” issue with Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated was published. Rick Bragg’s story on the coach had the headline , and the following subhead: “Fed up with mediocrity and losing to Auburn, the Alabama faithful welcome Nick Saban as a coach tough enough to bring back the glory of the Bear.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.”- Kenny Stabler
We'll Leave You with This:
Former Alabama and current Denver Bronco Pat Surtain II meets with the media on Tuesday. Surtain discusses NFL cut day, standout teammates and the upcoming season with the Denver Broncos.