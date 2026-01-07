Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal: Roll Call

Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins is entering the transfer portal according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Collins was in Tuscaloosa in 2025 after spending his first two seasons in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.

The Gardendale product was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023 who appeared in 14 games for the Crimson Tide this season accumulating 12 tackles with three for a loss and two sacks.

Collins joins fellow bandit Keon Keeley in the transfer portal, making the position a little undermanned at the moment. Jordan Renaud remains the only bandit returning with experience after the pairs departure for the portal and LT Overton exhausting his eligibility.

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama offensive lineman Joseph Ionata is joining Jaylen Mbakwe and transferring to Georgia Tech.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer IOL Joseph Ionata has committed to Georgia Tech, @PeteNakos reports🐝https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/QcPTLhZtVq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 7, 1971: Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.

January 7, 1990: Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.

January 7, 2010: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

January 7, 2013: Led by Eddie Lacy and AJ McCarron, Alabama destroyed Notre Dame for the BCS championship with a 42-14 victory in Miami, winning its second straight national title and third in four years. Lacy, the game's offensive MVP, ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another in the final minute of the opening half while helping give the Crimson Tide a 28-0 lead. He finished with 140 yards on 20 carries, while McCarron was 20-for-28 for four touchdowns and 264 yards.

January 7, 2019: In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Alabama and Clemson, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., the Tigers evened the playoff series and beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship, 44-16. No. 1 Alabama was aiming to win its sixth national title in 10 years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We back!” Mark Ingram

After Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.

