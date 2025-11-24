Alabama Dominates Eastern Illinois on The Joe Gaither Show
It's time for a victorious Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter De Siver as we discuss Alabama's win over Eastern Illinois. The show discusses the standout performers, the areas the program still needs to improve, and the fans booing in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The show opens with the Eastern Illinois victory as the Crimson Tide dominated in the final regular season home game of the season. Alabama rushed for over 200 yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. Did the offense take a step forward? De Siver gives us the feel inside the stadium after Conor Talty missed another short field goal. What did head coach Kalen DeBoer say after the miss?
We continue with our discussion by talking about Ty Simpson's performance against the Panthers. Did the Alabama signal caller have a good afternoon? How did his efforts compare to the last game the Crimson Tide played against lesser competition? Does Simpson have issues with his internal clock?
The show then turns to the Alabama defense and discusses the unit that only allowed 34 total yards and two total first downs. Was the performance more about the Crimson Tide being dominant, or the Panthers being inept?
Lastly, we turn our attention to the Players Era Festival as Alabama basketball starts its Multi Team Event in Las Vegas tonight. How does the Crimson Tide matchup against Gonzaga? Can the Crimson Tide bring home the money this year?
