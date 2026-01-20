Alabama's 2026 Line of Scrimmage is Set on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the big weekend in the transfer portal and the Crimson Tide's comeback victory in basketball in Norman.

The program opens with basketball as we discuss the Crimson Tide's victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Alabama struggled in the first half and couldn't make a bucket going into the break, but rallied in the second half and got above .500 in conference play. Who stepped up for the team in Norman? What is the outlook now as the program is just one game off the conference lead? Why has the free throw shooting taken a step back? Where is the program projected in the NCAA tournament?

We transition from basketball to the voicemail line where Dax discusses the transfer portal. The show takes Dax's voicemail and runs with the portal, beginning with the offensive line. Alabama added three offensive linemen that came on visits last weekend. We talked about them on Friday's show, but continued the discussion as we set expectations for a unit that struggled last season.

The show flips to the defensive side of the ball and talks about the two transfer portal additions. Did the Crimson Tide fix its problems at Bandit with the addition of Desmond Umeozulu? How does the defensive line rotation look leading into the 2026 season?

