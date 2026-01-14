Bama Hoops Bounces Back and Ty Simpson Tells All on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's victory over Mississippi State last night, Ty Simpson's interview with Chris Low and some of the latest coming and going in the transfer portal for the Crimson Tide football team.

The program opens with last night's 97-82 Crimson Tide victory over Mississippi State. The basketball team was down by double digits in the first half, but head coach Nate Oats said the players rallied in the huddle and went on a big run to end the team's two-game SEC skid. Who stepped up for the Crimson Tide? Was Noah Williamson effective in the game? What makes Amari Allen so special as a player and perfect for the Alabama program?

The show continues by transitioning into football where we discuss Ty Simpson's interview with Chris Low of On3. Simpson detailed that he officially signed his NFL Draft paperwork, but also discussed the numerous teams tampering with him to try to get him to go into the transfer portal. Did Simpson make the right decision? The program looks at last year's NFL Draft contracts and compares them to Simpson's offers, while discussing the injuries he dealt with in 2025.

We finish up with the latest transfer portal news as the Crimson Tide lost a defensive lineman, but added a defensive lineman on Tuesday. What will Caleb Smith add to the Alabama football program? What is his connection to the program already? And lastly, two more players with NFL futures announced they're returning to Tuscaloosa for another season.

