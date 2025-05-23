Alabama Football is 99 Days Away From Kicking Off: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we are now under 100 days until the Crimson Tide kicks off. The program gets into Alabama players who wore 99, ESPN's SP+ Rankings, expectations for 2025 and then spins to Hoover to chat about the SEC Baseball Tournament.
The program opens with 99 days until the Crimson Tide kicks off against Florida State. We look at the gambling line and then talk about great players to wear jersey number 99 for the Crimson Tide.
The show then dives into ESPN's SP+ Rankings as the Crimson Tide finds themselves in the top five. Is that a surprise considering how 2024 went for Alabama?
We pivot from football into baseball as we've spent the week in Hoover at the SEC Tournament. The show debates what is more aggravating, double parked cars or the "Vandy Whistler"?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.