Alabama Football Avoids a Field Storming on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get fired up on a victory Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we dive into Alabama's road victory over South Carolina. The program opens with Fernandez's perspective on the Crimson Tide's final basketball scrimmage before jumping into the football game over the weekend.
The program opens with Fernandez offering a recap of Alabama's basketball scrimmage against Furman. The Crimson Tide's season starts in one week, so Fernandez gave his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's win.
We then transition into football as Alabama escaped Columbia with a 29-22 victory over South Carolina. The show starts with defense as we discuss how we thought the defense did against the Gamecocks. Our hosts go drive for drive and decide if the defense is growing and discuss the positive and negative standouts.
We transition by taking Dax on the voicemail line and giving him credit for his pregame prediction. Dax correctly predicted this weekend's game as a dog fight and called to give his thoughts on the win.
The show then transitions to the Alabama offense as we discuss what went wrong for the Crimson Tide. Alabama still can't run the ball effectively and it's becoming a serious problem for the future of the season. Why can't the program run the ball? What should Ryan Grubb do about it? How does it complicate matters for Ty Simpson and the passing game?
Finally we give out some special teams flowers as Alabama punter Blake Doud had his best game in a Crimson Tide uniform.
