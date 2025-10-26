How Alabama Performed in Critical Moments Against South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Regardless of the sport, critical moments in games decide the winner and the loser. It could be as simple as an incomplete pass on third down or a conversion on fourth-and-long.
Alabama football has beaten three ranked opponents last season, and is already up to four this year. However, four of the Crimson Tide's five losses in the Kalen DeBoer era have come to unranked teams either on the road or in a neutral setting.
DeBoer said on Monday that winning in the critical moments during Saturday's road game against South Carolina would be the main way to avoid another upset. Alabama had its ups and downs, but came out on top 29-22.
"You're not going to convert every fourth down, and I know that one that we just didn't get just missed the throw to Ryan [Williams] ended up really costing us because they came back with a shorter field and hit the touchdown," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference.
"But I tell our defense that the confidence I have in them shows up when I do go for it. Yeah, I have confidence in our offense to get the first down but I have confidence that our defense won't melt mentally or physically to go out there and do their job."
"It's team football, and again, those critical moments — we probably are crazy aggressive in practice, in fall camp, in spring ball, just for when those fourth-down plays come, yeah, you understand there's a little more at stake but you're not just collapsing under the pressure and let's go out there and again, put the pressure on them."
Alabama's offense struggled for most of the game, as the Crimson Tide finished with just 72 rushing yards on 23 attempts and quarterback Ty Simpson's 56 percent completion percentage was his worst mark since the Week 1 loss to Florida State. The defense gave up 111 rushing yards, 67 of which came from South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Critical moments go hand in hand with cohesion on both sides of the ball. While neither side of the ball was particularly stellar on Saturday, Alabama came up big numerous times. Despite struggling to run the ball, the Tide converted eight of 16 third-down attempts, and the Gamecocks' offense was just six of 17.
"The critical moments, practicing the two-minute drills, practicing the third-down plays and the fourth down ones—they aren't always going to work," DeBoer said. "But you play with confidence, and when you play with confidence, you give yourself a chance."
Alabama's offense and defense were in sync for perhaps the most critical time of the game: the clutch. The Gamecocks had the ball with the game tied at 22 with two minutes remaining in regulation. The student section migrated down to the field level, anticipating a win and a field storming. But, Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson forced a fumble and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III recovered to give the Crimson Tide the ball in scoring range.
Alabama proceeded to score the game-winning touchdown a few plays later via a 25-yard rush by Germie Bernard, but perhaps the Tide's biggest offensive critical moment came during the prior drive.
Down 22-14 in the fourth quarter, Simpson and the offense drove down the field in 14 plays and nearly eight minutes of possession. The drive ended with a four-yard touchdown to Bernard, and a trick play that involved Simpson receiving a handoff and then throwing to tight end Josh Cuevas tied the game.
"I can't tell you what [the two-point conversion play] is called," DeBoer said while laughing. "I mean, it's just one of those plays we practice all the time. We've had it – again, it's one of those we've had it in for years. We've run it a time or two here or there in the last five, six years. Just guys practice it.
"You practice it every Thursday, every Friday you're talking through it for those moments. You just offset quarterback, running back. Ended up Ty getting it in his hands, and then really there's run-pass option with different guys you can find. Guys did a great job executing."
Winning the critical moments often leads to full-game victories. Alabama didn't win every single critical moment, but it came out on top for the ones in the clutch, plus a few sprinkled along the way.