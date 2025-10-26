Crimson Tide Commits Post Dominant Performances
Alabama's 2026 recruiting class currently stands 24 members deep and features some of the top prospects in the entire nation. Take a look at which of the Crimson Tide's commits put together the most dominant performances for their high school teams this week.
QB Jett Thomalla - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South (8-1) 63, Benson (2-7) 0
Through nine games this season, future Crimson Tide signal caller Jett Thomalla has guided his team to an 8-1 record and has led his offense to eight games of 49 points or better.
This past week, in another blowout win, taking down Benson High School, Thomalla completed 5-of-5 pass attempts for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns. While his time on the field was limited, as it has been all season, he made the most of his early opportunities and played a near perfect game.
In all, across his nine game senior season, the 4-Star quarterback has thrown for 2,064 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
DL Kamhariyan Johnson - Muscle Shoals High School (Muscle Shoals, Alabama)
Muscle Shoals (8-0) 31, Hartselle (8-1) 17
In a matchup of two undefeated teams, Alabama defensive line commit Kamhariyan Johnson put together a master class of a performance. He and the Muscle Shoals Trojans defeated Hartselle High School, 31-17, and improved to 8-0 on the year.
The future Alabama defender finished the game with an impressive six tackles, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Through each of his team's eight games, Johnson has been a key part of a defense that is allowing just 6.3 points per contest.
RB Ezavier Crowell - Jackson High School (Jackson, Alabama)
Jackson (8-2) 49, Satsuma (1-7) 14
It's likely safe to say at this point that there are extremely few, if any, running backs putting together a more dominant season that 5-Star Alabama commit Ezavier Crowell. After being ruled out in week one due to a suspension, the electrifying back has rattled off nine straight incredible games for the Jackson Aggies.
This past week, in a 49-17 win over Satsuma High School, Crowell had possibly his most impressive game yet. The 5-foot-11, 215 lb. senior had just two carries on the night but finished the evening with 129 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Through Jackson's 10 games this season, Crowell has rushed for a whopping 1,564 yards with 19 touchdowns. He's averaging just under 13 yards per carry and has scored multiple times in eight games.
EDGE Corey Howard - Valdosta High School (Valdosta, Georgia)
Valdosta (8-1) 48, Tift County (3-6) 35
Alabama's latest member of the 2026 class, Corey Howard, put together a strong performance this past week for Valdosta, helping his team to a hard fought win over Tift County High School, 48-35.
The former Georgia Bulldog turned Crimson Tide commit finished the game with eight tackles, 3.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks. He utilized his long, 6-foot-6 frame to bully would be blockers and find his way to the quarterback.
Although Howard is ranked as just a 3-Star prospect, it is worth noting that some of the Tide's top freshman contributors this season, London Simmons and Lotzier Brooks, were also 3-Star commits in the 2025 cycle.