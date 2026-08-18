Alabama Football Camp Winners and Losers on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what Ryan Grubb had to say after practice on Monday, select our winners and losers from th first few weeks of fall camp and then discuss Aaron Taylor's assessment of the offensive line.

The program begins by highlighting Grubb's comments on the Crimson Tide running game on Monday as Alabama's offensive coordinator indicated the program's installed its entire gap-scheme and is close to having its starting five determined up front. Our hosts spend time discussing Mal Waldrep's ascension at left guard and Will Sanders still pushing him for that spot. Is the coaching staff leaving the door open for Sanders to eventually take Waldrep's spot on the interior of the offensive line?

We transition into winners and losers from the first two weeks of fall camp. Gaither highlights Trae'shawn Brown, Ivan Taylor and Luke Metz as his winners as each young player has carved out a role for themselves in 2026. Fernandez picks Mal Waldrep, Kevin Riley and the tight end room as a whole as injuries have opened doors and opportunities for his picks.

The show finishes by playing Aaron Taylor's encouraging comments about Alabam's offensive line. Taylor, on the Joe Moore Award committee, left Crimson Tide practice praising the line's physicality and technique, assuring the public that the program will run the ball better in 2026. The program offers skeptical reaction to Taylor's comments as the offensive line remains the biggest focus in the offseason.

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