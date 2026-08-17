The 'Impressive Young Player' Stepping Up in Alabama's Run Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's running back room recently suffered a couple of punches, and someone will need to step up.

Sophomore AK Dear sustained an injury during last week's scrimmage and will be out for a few weeks. Additionally, freshman EJ Crowell got hurt before the scrimmage and will miss a few practices. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday that Crowell's setback is not season-ending and Grubb "fully expects him to be ready for the first football game."

But in the meantime, Alabama is practicing without Dear and Crowell, who are each expected to get a good chunk of carries this season. Trae'shawn Brown is perhaps the top candidate to see a boost in reps at practice, and Grubb really likes what he's seen from the freshman.

"Man, really, really good empty cut vision, meaning when he gets into a hole, blind cut defenders, he can see and feel that next guy," Grubb said. "Very good anticipatory skills. He's great out of the backfield. Much better pass protector than people would think because he's short, but he plays down in the middle of defenders, he's got good feet and he's a smart kid. So, impressive young player."

Brown is a 3-star recruit and was considered the No. 44 running back in the Class of 2026 out of Huntsville, Texas. He was a late addition to the recruiting class, but enrolled at the University in December. He rushed for 1,362 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior and impressed during spring practice, showing off toughness and a strong ability to catch the football. Brown handled six carries for 19 yards, while making five receptions for 50 yards during Alabama's spring game.

So, what has been the message to Brown and the other running backs in Dear and Crowell's absence?

"Coach G's (running backs coach Robert Gillespie) the best, man," Grubb said. "He's a stud. His vision and his coaching style is very consistent. That breeds consistency in a room where nothing changes. The standard is the standard. He keeps guys moving forward. The expectation is next man up. You don't give life to the problem, the guys just keep preparing and keep getting ready. A lot of credit to coach G on that one."

While Dear and Crowell are key pieces, they aren't at the very top of the depth chart. Daniel Hill, who split snaps with Jam Miller last season, will all but certainly be the Week 1 starter, and Kevin Riley, who logged 77 total touches in 2025, should also see an uptick in snaps. Grubb spoke about these two returners as well on Monday.

"Daniel Hill, if I was picking guys that have had a lot of growth on this football team, Daniel would be one of the biggest ones," Grubb said. "Not only physically, how he's transformed his body, but just also his maturity, understanding of preparation, schematically, his knowledge. I mean, you just hear him lining guys up. He's an intelligent football player. I think the world of him. He's put a lot of work into being one of our workhorses.

"Then Kev, same thing — maturity, knowledge of the offense, he's a bright kid. Consistently trying to work on keeping his weight up. He's got good twitch, just trying to be a little more heavy-handed in the run game, which I know he's working on."