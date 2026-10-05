Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

A huge rivalry matchup takes place in the SEC on Saturday night, as the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs with both teams sitting at 5-0.

Alabama is coming off a blowout win over Kamario Taylor and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 5, and it has been steadily rising in the odds to win the National Championship in the 2026 campaign. Alabama is down to +900 to win it all, and that number could shift in a big way depending upon the result of this matchup.

There’s a chance these teams see each other down the line in the postseason, and Alabama has won two of the three meetings between these teams since Kalen DeBoer took over as the program’s head coach.

Smart and the Bulldogs are off to yet another undefeated start, taking down Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt in SEC play. This is easily the toughest test for Gunner Stockton and Co. so far this season, and Georgia actually opened as the favorite in the lookahead line for this game.

However, things have flipped towards Alabama – at home – after it dominated Mississippi State in Week 5. This is still expected to be a close game with the Crimson Tide favored by just 1.5 points.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for a huge matchup in the SEC that could have long-term impact on the College Football Playoff selections this season.

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia +1.5 (-108)

Alabama -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Georgia: -105

Alabama: -115

Total

55.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

There has been some massive line movement in this game, as the Bulldogs were three-point favorites in the opening odds and have since shifted to 1.5-point underdogs. The 4.5-point swing certainly has to do with Russell and the Crimson Tide moving to 5-0 with an impressive win over Mississippi State in Week 5.

Georgia vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Georgia record: 5-0

Alabama record: 5-0

Georgia vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Keelon Russell, Quarterback, Alabama

Last week, Russell was +1600 to win the Heisman, but he’s now all the way down to +750 after leading the Crimson Tide to a win over Mississippi State.

Russell had 285 passing yards (16-of-22 passing) for 285 yards and three scores while also adding five carries for 16 yards and a score on the ground. He’s been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country over the last three weeks, and Alabama is now 5-0 in the 2026 season.

Russell’s passing has changed this Alabama offense – and his Heisman case – as he has 10 passing touchdowns in his last three games. Here’s a look at his overall numbers this season:

Passing: 71.2 competition percentage, 1,414 yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions

Rushing: 37 carries, 184 yards, four touchdowns, 5.0 yards per carry

The Heisman case for Russell is going to skyrocket if Alabama wins this game.

Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

Georgia is known for having elite defenses under Smart, and it has not allowed more than 20 points in a single game so far this season.

Despite that, the advanced numbers aren’t that great for the Bulldogs compared to previous seasons. Georgia is 67th in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play on defense and 69th in EPA/Pass.

With Russell really turning a corner over the last few weeks, Alabama is now ninth in the country in EPA/Pass this season. Overall, the Crimson Tide are No. 2 in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play.

There is an experience advantage for Georgia with Stockton under center, but this Alabama team has turned in four consecutive wins over quality teams in Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida State and Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the country in offensive success rate and No. 20 in defensive success rate, holding three of the four Power Four teams that they’ve played to 23 or fewer points.

I think Alabama is going to be able to move the ball through the air against this Georgia team, and the Bulldogs haven’t been tested yet against an offense of this caliber.

DeBoer has beaten Smart before, and there is a huge advantage for Alabama with this game being at home. As long as Russell’s upward trajectory continues, I think Alabama is a great bet to win this game. If the line swings back toward Georgia – which now seems unlikely – I’d take the points with Bama on Saturday.

Pick: Alabama Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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