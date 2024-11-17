Alabama Football Celebrates Walk Ons During Victory Over Mercer: Roll Call, November 17, 2024
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Mercer Bears 52-7 on Saturday to keep itself alive for the College Football Playoffs. The Bears were one of the best teams in FCS, but the talent disparity between the two programs allowed the Crimson Tide to go deep into its bench and play numerous players who don't usually see action.
Due to the volume of participants the Crimson Tide featured walk-ons at the end of the game, prompting Alabama starters to highlight their teammates after the game.
Starting guard Tyler Booker tweeted after the game, "Just want to take a moment to shout out all our walk-ons! They come in every day with a great attitude and give all they ahve to amke us better. We can't do what we do without them! Love yall boys and we appreciate you guys more than you know!"
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Volleyball vs. No. 14 Texas | 12 p.m. CT | Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Women's Basketball at Louisiana Monroe | 2 p.m. CT | Monroe, La.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama offensive lineman Billy Roby was highlighted by the director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, for appearing in Saturday's Crimson Tide game.
- Former Alabama linebacker and current UFC star Eryk Anders had his Saturday fight cancelled due to an unexpected illness.
- Former Alabama guard Brandon Miller scored 13 points with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two turnovers during the Charlotte Hornets 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 17, 1945: Alabama scored 10 touchdowns, only four by starters, as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 71-0 win at Vanderbilt. Harry Gilmer passed for two touchdowns and ran in two more. Vanderbilt managed only one first down, that coming on a penalty and the Alabama defense held the Commodores to a minus-5 yards in total offense. Alabama netted 433 yards.
November 17, 1997: Jonah Williams was born in Folsom, Calif.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I make a point of not reading anything about the games. I get frustrated for no reason and don’t like to work myself up. I try to find pictures of myself. No one takes pictures of me. The only time I read anything is when I look for pictures of myself and then I read a headline and get mad about it, and so I quit looking for pictures of myself, because there’s not going to be one anyway.”- Jonah Williams, born today in 1997